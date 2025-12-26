US green card filing window opens for Indian professionals after sharp EB visa date advances

Highlights:

Indian professionals have a rare chance to file for a US green card after major advances in EB visa dates in the January 2026 bulletin.

EB-1 and EB-5 categories saw the biggest movement, significantly expanding US green card eligibility for Indian applicants.

USCIS now allows US green card filings using either the Final Action Dates or Dates for Filing charts, widening access. After years of limited movement in employment-based immigration, Indian professionals in the United States are seeing an unusual opening for the US green card. The January 2026 US visa bulletin delivered one of the most significant advances in recent years, particularly for Indian applicants in the EB-1 and EB-5 categories. The update, combined with a key policy decision from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has created a short but potentially impactful filing window. - Advertisement -

Immigration experts say the developments mark a rare moment of progress for applicants from heavily backlogged countries such as India, where waits for permanent residency often stretch into decades. While the opportunity is drawing strong interest, attorneys are also urging eligible applicants to act quickly due to the risk of future retrogression.

US Green Card Progress Signals Shift After Years of Backlogs

The January 2026 bulletin follows a December 2025 update that had already shown modest forward movement across several employment-based categories. Taken together, the two bulletins suggest renewed momentum in the allocation of employment-based immigrant visas.

For Indian applicants, the changes are particularly notable. The EB-1 category, which covers priority workers such as multinational executives, outstanding professors, and individuals with extraordinary ability, advanced by close to one year. The EB-5 investor category moved forward by nearly two years, opening eligibility to a wider group of applicants who had been waiting for their priority dates to become current.

EB-2 and EB-3 categories also showed progress, offering partial relief to skilled professionals and other workers who have faced long delays in the US green card process.

USCIS Expands US Green Card Filing Flexibility

Adding to the impact of the visa bulletin, USCIS announced that applicants may file adjustment of status applications using either the Final Action Dates chart or the Dates for Filing chart. This policy change significantly broadens eligibility for the US green card, as many applicants whose priority dates are not yet current under Final Action Dates can now move forward with filings.

Adjustment of status allows eligible individuals already in the United States to apply for permanent residency without leaving the country. The ability to rely on the Dates for Filing chart means more applicants can submit Form I-485 earlier, gaining access to benefits such as employment authorization and advance parole while their cases are pending.

Immigration professionals say this flexibility is a key factor in making the current window especially valuable for Indian applicants.

US Green Card Advances Surprise Immigration Attorneys

Immigration attorneys have described the scale of advancement as unexpected. According to Michael Valverde, the movement may reflect efforts by USCIS to increase filing volume amid concerns that employment-based visas could go unused.

“I would advise anyone who is now able to file their green card application to take advantage of the moment. Historically, big steps forward like this have often come with retrogression later in the year. You don’t want to miss the opportunity,” he said, as reported in the American Bazaar.

Legal experts note that retrogression, where priority dates move backward after advancing, has frequently followed large forward jumps in past fiscal years. Such reversals can sharply limit eligibility and delay filings for months or even years.

January Filing Window Critical for US Green Card Applicants

The timing of the changes is also important. The filing window for January runs from January 1 through January 31, making preparation essential. Applicants must ensure that all required documentation is ready before submitting adjustment of status applications.

USCIS has also introduced updated filing requirements. One key change is the requirement that medical examinations be submitted concurrently with Form I-485. Applicants who fail to include completed medical forms may face delays or rejections.

Attorneys stress that careful planning and accurate documentation are essential, especially for employment-based categories that require extensive evidence of professional achievements.

EB-1 and EB-5 US Green Card Categories See Strongest Movement

The strongest advances were seen in EB-1 and EB-5, two categories that often attract Indian professionals and investors. For EB-1 applicants, the progress has renewed interest in self-petitioned cases such as EB-1A, which requires proof of extraordinary ability.

Sangeetha Mugunthan of Somireddy Law Group PLLC highlighted the importance of preparation for these cases.

“Individuals need to initially invest time in looking back at their professional trajectory, focus on their niche areas of expertise, and list out their key achievements and contributions. It is also extremely important to carefully document everything and strongly develop their EB-1A case.”

For EB-5 applicants, the nearly two-year advance may allow investors who have already committed capital to move forward with permanent residency steps sooner than expected.

US Green Card Opportunity May Be Short-Lived

For Indian professionals who have spent years navigating the US green card backlog, the message from experts is consistent. The current progress may not last, and waiting could result in missed opportunities.

While the January 2026 bulletin has created a rare opening, historical patterns suggest caution. Applicants who are eligible to file during this period are being encouraged to proceed without delay, as future bulletins could reverse gains or narrow eligibility.

As immigration policy and visa allocation remain subject to change, the current filing window stands out as one of the most significant developments for Indian employment-based applicants in recent years.