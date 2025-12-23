BCCI to announce India squad for 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce India’s squad for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later today, a key milestone in the national team’s preparation for the global tournament. The announcement will follow a meeting of the senior men’s selection committee at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

In addition to the World Cup squad, the BCCI will also name India’s teams for the upcoming home white-ball series against New Zealand. The series is scheduled to take place in January and is being viewed as a crucial phase in India’s final build-up to the tournament, which begins in early February.

The selection meeting will be led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with discussions expected to focus on finalizing the core group of players, leadership structure, and squad balance. With less than two months remaining before the start of the competition, today’s decisions are likely to define India’s approach for the title defense.

BCCI statement confirms selection meeting and media interaction

According to the BCCI, the selection committee will finalize both the T20 World Cup squad and the teams for the New Zealand series during the same meeting. The board confirmed the development in an official statement issued ahead of the announcement.

“The senior men’s selection committee will meet to pick India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the BCCI said.

The BCCI also stated that India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will address the media after the meeting to explain the selection decisions and outline the team’s preparation plans.

BCCI monitoring form and fitness ahead of World Cup

The BCCI and team management have been closely tracking player performances, fitness levels, and workload management as the tournament approaches. India’s international calendar has remained busy, and selectors have had to balance current form with long-term planning for the World Cup.

India are currently involved in a five-match T20 International series against South Africa at home. The final match of the series is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday. Performances during this series are understood to have played a role in shaping the selectors’ thinking, particularly when it comes to players competing for spots on the fringes of the World Cup squad.

With the BCCI emphasizing continuity and stability, today’s announcement is expected to provide clarity on India’s preferred combinations and potential backups.

BCCI prepares for New Zealand series as final tune-up

The New Zealand tour of India is scheduled to run from January 11 to January 31 and will include three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals. The BCCI sees the series as the final major competitive assignment before the World Cup.

Facing New Zealand at home will allow India to test different combinations and strategies against a strong opponent. The series is expected to play an important role in helping the team fine-tune its approach ahead of the tournament, particularly in T20 conditions similar to those expected during the World Cup.

BCCI and hosts prepare for expanded 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will begin on February 7. The tournament will run for 29 days and feature 20 teams competing across eight venues in the two host nations.

This edition will be one of the largest in the history of the Men’s T20 World Cup, with an expanded field and a packed schedule. The BCCI is working closely with tournament organizers to ensure preparations remain on track both on and off the field.

BCCI-backed India placed in Group A as defending champions

Defending champions India have been drawn into Group A, alongside the United States, Namibia, the Netherlands, and former champions Pakistan. The group stage is expected to attract significant attention, particularly due to the presence of India and Pakistan in the same group.

India are scheduled to open their campaign against the United States in Mumbai. The match is expected to draw strong interest from fans, given India’s status as hosts and defending champions.

India won the inaugural Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 and claimed the title again in the most recent edition. The BCCI and team management are now aiming to guide the team toward becoming the first side to successfully defend the Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Today’s squad announcement by the BCCI is set to provide the clearest indication yet of how India plans to approach that challenge.