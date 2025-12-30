Trump describes phone call with Putin as ‘productive’ before meeting Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago

Highlights:

Trump spoke by phone with Putin hours before meeting Zelensky in Florida

Russia launched new missile and drone attacks on Kyiv before talks

US proposes peace plan aiming to freeze war along current front lines

Ukraine may be pressured to accept limited territorial concessions

Zelensky seeks strong security guarantees against future aggression

President Donald Trump said he had a “very good and productive” phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 28, just hours before hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. This diplomatic activity is part of Trump’s intensified efforts to broker an end to the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Trump announced the call on his Truth Social platform, describing it as a positive step in his year-end push to secure a peace agreement. The call with Putin preceded a 1 p.m. meeting with Zelensky held in the dining room of Trump’s Florida residence, a location the former president frequently uses for talks with world leaders and political allies.

Trump’s Role in US-Backed Ukraine Peace Efforts

Trump’s outreach to Putin and Zelensky underscores his focus on ending the conflict during what he has termed a potential second presidential term. He has consistently described himself as a “president of peace” and argued that both Moscow and Kyiv bear responsibility for the ongoing hostilities. This stance has drawn criticism from Ukrainian officials and alarm from European allies who worry that the US may push Ukraine toward a peace deal unfavorable to its interests.

The meeting on Sunday was Trump’s first face-to-face encounter with Zelensky since October, when Trump declined Kyiv’s request to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles. Since then, Trump has made clear that any major decisions about Ukraine’s future would require his approval, signaling a firm position in negotiations.

Russia’s Continued Attacks Cast Doubt on Peace Talks

Despite Trump’s optimistic tone, events on the ground cast a shadow over the talks. As Zelensky traveled to Florida, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv. The strikes temporarily cut power and heating to hundreds of thousands of residents amid freezing winter weather, raising questions about Moscow’s willingness to negotiate in good faith.

Ukraine and many European countries remain skeptical of Russia’s intentions, especially as Moscow appears emboldened by recent battlefield advances in eastern Ukraine, including the capture of two towns.

Details of the Proposed US Peace Plan

The latest US-backed peace proposal, developed after weeks of consultations between American and Ukrainian officials, aims to freeze the conflict along current front lines. This plan could require Ukraine to withdraw troops from some eastern areas and accept demilitarized buffer zones, signaling Kyiv’s most significant indication yet that territorial concessions might be necessary.

However, the plan does not demand Ukraine pull back from the approximately 20 percent of the Donetsk region it currently controls—an area Russia has insisted must be returned.

Zelensky Calls for Security Guarantees

President Zelensky expressed hope that the Florida talks would be “very constructive” but warned that Russia’s recent attacks exposed Putin’s true intentions. Zelensky stressed the need for strong security guarantees to prevent renewed aggression if a ceasefire is achieved. He also called for continued US and European financial and military support, highlighting the importance of drone supplies.

Moscow’s Response to Peace Efforts

Russia accused Ukraine and its European allies of undermining previous US-led peace initiatives. Confident after territorial gains, Russian President Putin warned that if Kyiv rejects a negotiated settlement, Moscow would pursue its goals through military means.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized European governments as the main barrier to peace, emphasizing Moscow’s position that Europe is obstructing diplomatic progress.