US reopens student visa process with stricter social media checks

The United States has restarted its student visa process after a brief suspension, but new, stringent requirements now make it one of the most invasive vetting procedures for international students.

Student Visa Applications Resume, With a Catch

After a temporary pause in May, the US State Department has officially resumed processing student visa applications. However, applicants must now make all their social media accounts public for government review. Refusal to comply could lead to a visa rejection.

Consular Officers to Screen for “Hostility” Online

Consular officers are now directed to thoroughly examine applicants’ social media for posts, messages, or activity that could be interpreted as hostile toward the US government, its institutions, culture, or founding principles.

Refusal to Unlock Accounts May Jeopardize Approval

Applicants who do not set their social media profiles to “public” will be seen as potentially hiding something, which could result in their visa being denied. The State Department has made it clear that transparency is now non-negotiable.

Global Anxiety as Students Scramble for Slots

Students from India, China, Mexico, the Philippines, and other countries have been anxiously monitoring visa appointment websites and State Department updates, as the window to arrange travel and housing before the academic year narrows.

Priority for Institutions With Fewer International Students

Visa interviews will now be prioritized for students applying to US colleges where international students make up less than 15 per cent of the population. This disadvantages applicants to elite institutions like the Ivy League, where foreign student ratios are higher.

Ivy League and Top Universities Under Scrutiny

Harvard University and other prestigious schools with high international enrollment have faced explicit criticism from the Trump administration. There have been calls to cap foreign admissions and accusations of failing to address antisemitism on campus.

Critics Warn of Chilling Effect on Free Speech

Experts and advocates liken the new policy to Cold War-era ideological vetting. They warn that the threat of visa denial could suppress free speech and create a culture of censorship among both applicants and consular officers.

Past Deportations for Minor Infractions

Earlier this year, even students with minor infractions, such as traffic violations, faced sudden deportation orders, though some decisions were later reversed. The expansion of revocation criteria remains a concern for current and future students.

Pressure on Other Countries to Tighten Screening

The US is demanding that 36 countries ramp up their own screening systems for travelers or risk being added to the US travel ban list, which already includes 12 nations. These countries have a strict 60-day deadline to comply.

Policy Likely to Deter Applications to Elite US Schools

This policy shift is expected to reduce applications to US universities, especially elite institutions, as students weigh the risks of invasive scrutiny and potential rejection.

The US’s new student visa policy marks a significant change in how international students are vetted, with mandatory social media transparency now a central requirement. While the government asserts this is necessary for national security, critics warn it could undermine free speech and deter global talent from choosing American universities