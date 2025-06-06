Fast-track fee of $1,000 proposed for US visa interviews under Trump’s new plan

The Trump administration is weighing a significant change to the US visa process: a $1,000 premium fee for tourists and other non-immigrant visa applicants seeking faster interview appointments.

According to an internal State Department memo reviewed by Reuters, this new fast-track option would allow applicants to bypass the often months-long wait for US visa interviews by paying a premium on top of the standard $185 processing fee.

The proposed expedited service would specifically target B1 and B2 visa categories, covering business and tourist travel, and is designed to alleviate long-standing delays at US consulates.

In cities like Chennai, Mumbai, and New Delhi, wait times for visitor visa interviews currently stretch from eight to fourteen months. By paying the $1,000 fee, eligible applicants could secure an earlier interview date, though the application review process itself would remain unchanged.

The plan, which could be piloted as early as December 2025, is part of a broader set of immigration measures being considered by the Trump administration since President Donald Trump’s return to office in January 2025.

These measures include tighter screening protocols for all visa categories and the introduction of a controversial “gold card” program, which proposes a $5 million path to US citizenship for investors.

While the premium fee proposal could appeal to travelers from countries like India, where delays are especially severe, it has already sparked debate over fairness and accessibility. Critics argue that the system would prioritize those who can afford to pay, potentially disadvantaging applicants from lower-income backgrounds.

Government lawyers have also raised significant legal concerns. The internal memo warns that charging a fee above the actual cost of providing the service may violate established Supreme Court precedent, creating a “high risk” that the plan could be rejected by the White House budget office or struck down in court. As of now, the US State Department has not confirmed the proposal, stating only that visa appointment scheduling is “dynamic” and under continuous review.

The proposal comes at a time when international travel to the US is projected to decline. The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates a 7 per cent drop in international travel spending in the US for 2025, citing both a strong dollar and growing discomfort with the administration’s immigration stance.

In 2023, the US issued 10.4 million non-immigrant visas, including 5.9 million tourist visas, underscoring the scale of demand for timely appointments. If implemented, the $1,000 fast-track fee could reshape the visa experience for many, but its future remains uncertain as legal and policy reviews continue.