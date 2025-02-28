Trump unveils ‘Gold card’ visa: US companies can hire Indian graduates under new citizenship plan

Gold Card Visa: A New Pathway for Indian Graduates in the US

US President Donald Trump announced a new immigration initiative on Wednesday (27) that could significantly benefit Indian graduates from American universities. The ‘gold card’ visa program, introduced during Trump’s first Cabinet meeting, offers a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy foreign investors willing to invest $5 million.

Additionally, it allows American companies to recruit top-tier international graduates without the uncertainty surrounding visa approvals.

During his Cabinet meeting, Trump expressed optimism about the success of the gold card system, saying he hoped the program would “sell like crazy.” He highlighted how talented graduates from prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Yale, and Wharton often face difficulties staying in the US due to existing immigration restrictions.

“A person comes from India, China, Japan – lots of different places – and they go to Harvard, the Wharton School of Finance, they go to Yale, they go to all great schools, and they graduate number one in their class. They receive job offers, but the offers are immediately rescinded because you have no idea whether or not that person can stay in the country,” Trump stated, as reported by ANI.

To resolve this issue, Trump introduced the gold card system, which allows companies to purchase gold cards to retain skilled international graduates.

“I want to be able to have that person stay in the country. These companies can go and buy a gold card, and they can use it as a matter of recruitment. At the same time, the company is using that money to pay down debt – we are going to pay down a lot of debt with that. And I think the gold card is going to be used not only for that. I mean, they will be used by companies,” Trump added.

The gold card visa is being positioned as a dual-purpose tool to enhance the US economy while reforming immigration policies. By allowing companies to purchase gold cards for employees, the US government aims to generate substantial revenue to reduce national debt while also ensuring that top global talent remains in the country.

Trump also commented on how the current immigration system has not been effectively monetized or managed. He acknowledged the challenges faced by businesses trying to hire non-American students due to visa-related uncertainties.

Another key aspect of the gold card initiative is its impact on businesses operating within the US. Trump emphasized that companies based in the US would not have to pay tariffs, whereas those outside the country would face additional costs.

“If you are in the country, there is no tariff. If you’re out of the country, you got to pay tariffs, and that’s going to be a great investment. I think that he’s making – I know it’s going to be a great investment, but we have to be able to get people in the country,” Trump said.

Trump stressed that he wants “productive” individuals in the US and believes that the $5 million investment requirement would lead to job creation and economic growth.

The new visa policy is expected to be particularly beneficial for Indian students who graduate from US universities and wish to stay and work in the country. Many Indian graduates currently rely on the H-1B visa program, which is subject to a lottery system and restrictive quotas. The gold card initiative could provide a more stable and direct pathway for high-skilled workers and investors to gain permanent residency.

Trump, when asked about the gold card plan, humorously remarked, “I hope you liked it.”

The initiative is still in its early stages, but if implemented as planned, it could significantly reshape the landscape of US immigration policies, making it easier for companies to retain international talent while simultaneously boosting the economy.