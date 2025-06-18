Trump warns it’s ‘too late’ for Iran to negotiate as Israel pounds Tehran for 6th day

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, President Trump revealed that Iranian negotiators had suggested they “may come to the White House,” but he dismissed the overture as too late.

Trump hinted at further escalation, saying, “I’ve had it, next week will be big.” When pressed about the possibility of US military action against Iranian nuclear sites, Trump was noncommittal, “I can’t say that … You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question. You don’t know that I’m going to even do it. You don’t know. I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

He also reiterated his hardline stance, “two very simple words: unconditional surrender. I’ve had it.” Trump accused Iran of harboring “bad intentions” with its nuclear program, but added that he is fond of Iranians and has met many over the years.

Israel Pounds Tehran: “We Will Strike Symbols of Governance”

On Wednesday (18), powerful explosions rocked eastern Tehran as Israel continued its air campaign for the sixth consecutive day. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced:

“Air Force jets have just destroyed the internal security headquarters of the Iranian regime — the main arm of repression of the Iranian dictator. We will strike symbols of governance and hit the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be.”

Israel claims to have struck 40 sites in Iran in a single day, including centrifuge production and weapons facilities. Iran responded by launching a swarm of drones at Israel, intensifying the tit-for-tat strikes.

Khamenei Warns of “Serious Irreparable Consequences”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a warning on Wednesday (18), rejecting both “imposed war” and “imposed peace.” He cautioned that any US strikes on Iranian territory would have grave consequences:

“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.”

Khamenei’s statement underscores the risk of further escalation if the US or Israel expand their operations.

Russia: “Millimetres Away from Catastrophe”

The Kremlin announced that the US and Russia have been in contact over the Middle East crisis. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova both warned that Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure have pushed the world “millimetres away from catastrophe.”

Russia has cautioned that direct US military assistance to Israel could radically destabilize the region, highlighting the global stakes of the ongoing conflict.

Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Concerns

The death toll from Israel’s attacks on Iran has reportedly surpassed 240, including 70 women and children. More than 24 people have been killed in Iranian attacks on Israel, with hundreds injured on both sides.

With Trump signaling impatience and Israel intensifying its strikes, the Israel-Iran conflict shows no signs of abating. The prospect of direct US involvement, coupled with dire warnings from Russia and Iran, points to a volatile and dangerous phase in the Middle East crisis. As Trump put it, “next week will be big”—but for now, the world watches anxiously as tensions escalate.