Israel-Iran conflict enters fifth day as Trump demands total nuclear surrender

The conflict between Israel and Iran has escalated into its fifth consecutive day, with both sides exchanging strikes and the international community closely monitoring the situation. The hostilities have resulted in significant casualties, disruptions across the region, and heightened global concern about the potential for further escalation.

Intensification of Strikes and Regional Impact

Israeli airstrikes have continued to target Iranian military infrastructure, including direct impacts on Iran’s underground nuclear enrichment sites. According to Israeli military officials, these actions have left Iran’s military leadership “on the run” and disrupted key strategic assets.

The Israeli military stated, “The Israeli air force completed a series of strikes in western Iran in which a number of sites and dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers were struck” as the two countries traded fire for a fifth straight day.

Iran, in response, has claimed responsibility for attacks on Israeli targets, including a Mossad center in Tel Aviv. The violence has also spilled over into other regions, with reports of Israeli fire killing at least 45 Palestinians in Khan Younis and ongoing casualties in Gaza hospitals, underscoring the broader humanitarian crisis.

International Reactions and Diplomatic Efforts

The conflict has drawn swift reactions from world leaders and organizations. The World Health Organization has warned that Gaza’s health system is at a “breaking point” due to the ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, the G7 leaders have reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and called for a “resolution of the Iranian crisis,” emphasizing the need for de-escalation across the region.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented on the weakening of Tehran’s leadership, stating, “This regime is very weakened and will probably not return to its former strength, making the future of the country uncertain. We will have to wait and see.”

He also affirmed that European diplomatic assistance remains available should talks resume: “If a new situation were to arise, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom would again be prepared to provide diplomatic assistance, as they were until last Thursday”.

US Position and Trump’s Demands

US President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance, demanding a “complete give-up” by Tehran regarding its nuclear ambitions. During his midnight departure from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump declared he was seeking “a real end” to the Iranian nuclear issue, with Iran “giving up entirely” on nuclear weapons. He predicted that Israel would not be slowing its attacks on Iran, stating:

“You’re going to find out over the next two days. You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far.”

Trump also mentioned the possibility of sending US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iran, but added, “it depends what happens when I get back.” When asked if US involvement would destroy the Iranian nuclear program, he responded that he hoped their program would be “wiped out long before that”.

Keir Starmer, present at the G7 summit, rejected the idea that Trump wanted the US to help Israel attack Iran. He emphasized Trump’s commitment to peace and highlighted the G7’s collective statement on de-escalation:

“I don’t think anything that the president said either here or elsewhere suggests that. The wording of the G7 statement is very clear about de-escalation and de-escalation across the region, and obviously including the situation in Gaza for a ceasefire.”

Starmer further clarified Trump’s position

“I think what he said was he wanted to go beyond a ceasefire, effectively, and end the conflict. And I think he’s right about that. I mean, a ceasefire is always a means to an end. The end we want to see is the de-escalation and back to negotiations – a deal to deal with the Iranian nuclear program, and, of course, the wider question of conflict across the Middle East, including Gaza”.

Humanitarian and Economic Consequences

The conflict has led to a surge of refugees, with more than 600 people of 17 nationalities fleeing Iran into Azerbaijan since the air war began. Azerbaijan, despite closed land borders since the Covid-19 pandemic, has opened a “humanitarian corridor” at Astara to facilitate evacuations to Baku and onward flights home.

Maritime security has also been affected, with the Joint Maritime Information Centre reporting an “elevated” risk to vessels, particularly oil tankers, passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The region continues to experience high levels of electronic interference and jamming, though the strait remains open and no imminent blockade has been reported. The number of ships passing through the strait increased by 5% in the past week, despite ongoing tensions.

Global Diplomatic Maneuvers

In response to the escalating conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to discuss the Middle East situation in an upcoming phone call.

Additionally, intensified contacts between Russia and Turkey’s foreign and defense ministries have been agreed upon to address the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its fifth day, the situation remains volatile, with ongoing military strikes, mounting casualties, and significant humanitarian and economic repercussions.

The international community continues to call for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions, but the path forward remains uncertain amid persistent hostilities and complex geopolitical dynamics