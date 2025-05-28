US halts new student visa interviews amid expanded social media vetting plans

In a significant move likely to impact thousands of aspiring international students, the Trump administration has temporarily paused new student and exchange visitor visa interviews at US embassies worldwide.

The directive, revealed through an internal cable signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, instructs consular offices to suspend scheduling new appointments for F-1, J-1, and M-1 visa categories. This pause is reportedly in preparation for stricter vetting measures, especially the expansion of social media screening for all new student visa applicants.

According to the cable, the Department of State is reviewing its current visa screening processes and is expected to roll out updated guidelines that include more comprehensive social media evaluations. While interviews already scheduled will proceed, no new appointments are being accepted for now. The duration of the suspension remains unspecified.

This development arrives amid a broader crackdown on international student presence in US academic institutions. Notably, Harvard University recently lost its approval to host foreign students—a move that could affect over 6,800 students, or roughly 27 percent of its student body. Similar international student proportions exist at other elite schools like Yale, NYU, and Columbia University.

The pause has raised concerns among students and institutions globally. The US continues to be the top destination for international students, with a record 1.13 million enrolled during the 2023–2024 academic year, a 6.6 per cent increase from the year prior. Students from Asia make up the majority, with India leading at 331,602 students, followed by China (277,398) and South Korea (43,149).

The timing of this decision is crucial. Most US universities issue admissions decisions by March or April, with students typically applying for visas soon after. While the State Department allows F-1 visas to be issued up to 12 months before a course begins, students can enter the US only 30 days before their start date.

This sudden policy change could severely disrupt plans for students hoping to begin their studies in Fall 2025.

There’s also uncertainty around how the pause affects current international students in the US seeking visa renewals. Many, especially those pursuing PhDs or transitioning from undergraduate to graduate programs, require renewals mid-course. Although the renewal process mirrors the initial application, the current halt may delay or complicate their status.

The move also reflects heightened scrutiny of student activism, particularly related to pro-Palestine expressions on campuses.

Columbia University PhD candidate Ranjani Srinivasan had her valid visa revoked earlier this year allegedly due to her online criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights. She claimed her actions were non-violent and limited to social media and open letters, yet her visa was canceled without warning.

As this policy shift unfolds, universities and students await clarity on how long the suspension will last and whether it signals deeper restrictions ahead. The pause underscores a growing tension between academic freedom, national security, and political ideology in US immigration policy.