External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has categorically denied any role played by the United States in the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Instead, he firmly credited the Indian Armed Forces for forcing Pakistan to agree to halt hostilities following a string of retaliatory strikes.

His remarks came during an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), as he wrapped up his diplomatic visit to Germany.

Responding to questions about the May 10 ceasefire understanding, Jaishankar stated, “The cessation of firing was agreed between the military commanders of both sides through direct contact.” He stressed that it was the Indian military’s decisive actions that led Pakistan to de-escalate. “So who should I thank for the cessation of hostilities? I thank the Indian military because it was the Indian military action that made Pakistan say, ‘We are ready to stop’.”

The conflict escalation followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, after which India launched Operation Sindoor—a series of precision strikes on May 7 targeting nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Jaishankar confirmed that India’s offensive crippled Pakistan’s key airbases and air defence systems, leaving Islamabad no choice but to step back from further aggression.

Despite Pakistan’s attempts to strike Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10, India retaliated strongly, eventually leading to the understanding announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10. The agreement involved an immediate halt to all military activity—land, air, and sea—between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

When asked about China’s involvement, Jaishankar subtly pointed to the deep military ties between Beijing and Islamabad. “Many of the weapons used by Pakistan were of Chinese origin,” he noted, adding, “You can draw your own conclusions from that.”

The minister also expressed concern over terrorist groups operating “openly” from within Pakistan’s cities and towns. He emphasized that India’s actions were in self-defence and aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure threatening its national security.

Jaishankar’s sharp remarks and focus on military-led strategy signal a shift from diplomatic reliance to hardline deterrence. He made it clear that while global powers may observe, India will respond decisively to threats at its borders.

With India’s firm stance and a clearer emphasis on national sovereignty, the developments signal a recalibration in South Asia’s power dynamics, with New Delhi asserting that its military—not external pressure—secured the ceasefire.