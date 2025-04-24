19.8 C
News

Pakistan closes airspace, halts trade after India retaliates post Pahalgam attack, ‘any attempt on Indus Water Treaty can be act of war’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Activists of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek party burn Indian national flag and a portrait of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an anti-India protest in Hyderabad on April 24, 2025. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 24 led a rare meeting of the national security committee, the government said, after India accused its neighbour of supporting "cross-border terrorism" and downgraded ties. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP) (Photo by AKRAM SHAHID/AFP via Getty Images)

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad on Thursday announced the closure of its airspace to all Indian airlines and a complete suspension of trade with India, including indirect trade through third countries. The measures come in response to India’s recent punitive steps following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

These decisions were taken during a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistani government also decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India. Most of the announcements mirrored India’s actions, which included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, the closure of the only operational land border crossing, and the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés.

pahalgam attack protest
A Hindu holds a poster as she protests in Mumbai on April 24, 2025, to condemn the killing of tourists by gunmen in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. At least 26 people were killed April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir when gunmen opened fire on tourists, security sources told AFP, in the insurgency-hit region’s deadliest attack on civilians since 2000. (Photo by Indranil Mukherjee / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

In a strongly worded statement, Pakistan rejected India’s unilateral decision to suspend the water-sharing agreement and warned of serious consequences. The Prime Minister’s Office said, “Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power.”

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960, has survived multiple wars and hostilities between the two nations. However, India’s latest decision to put the treaty on hold following the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir marks a significant break from precedent.

Pakistan’s statement underscored that the treaty has no provision for unilateral suspension and described water as a “vital national interest.” Officials emphasized that any disruption in the agreed flow will trigger a forceful national response.

pahalgam against pakistan 1
SRINAGAR, INDIA – APRIL 24: Kashmiri boatmen hold placards handed out by students during a protest organized by them, following an attack on Indian tourists by gunmen on April 24, 2025 in Srinagar, India. Gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, 2025, killing at least 26 people and injuring more than 20 in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region in recent years. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the mass shooting, which targeted mostly Indian tourists and prompted a large-scale security response and international condemnation. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

The airspace closure was enforced immediately, with the statement confirming, “Airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines.” The trade ban, both direct and indirect, also took effect right away, cutting off a key logistical and economic link between the two countries.

The developments follow a wave of condemnation and international attention after the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists opened fire on tourists in a scenic meadow in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the deadliest civilian strike in the region in almost 20 years.

The situation remains tense as both countries dig in on diplomatic and strategic fronts, with global observers watching closely for any signs of de-escalation or further confrontation.

