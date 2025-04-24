Pakistan closes airspace, halts trade after India retaliates post Pahalgam attack, ‘any attempt on Indus Water Treaty can be act of war’

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad on Thursday announced the closure of its airspace to all Indian airlines and a complete suspension of trade with India, including indirect trade through third countries. The measures come in response to India’s recent punitive steps following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

These decisions were taken during a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistani government also decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India. Most of the announcements mirrored India’s actions, which included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, the closure of the only operational land border crossing, and the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés.

In a strongly worded statement, Pakistan rejected India’s unilateral decision to suspend the water-sharing agreement and warned of serious consequences. The Prime Minister’s Office said, “Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power.”

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960, has survived multiple wars and hostilities between the two nations. However, India’s latest decision to put the treaty on hold following the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir marks a significant break from precedent.

Pakistan’s statement underscored that the treaty has no provision for unilateral suspension and described water as a “vital national interest.” Officials emphasized that any disruption in the agreed flow will trigger a forceful national response.

The airspace closure was enforced immediately, with the statement confirming, “Airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines.” The trade ban, both direct and indirect, also took effect right away, cutting off a key logistical and economic link between the two countries.

The developments follow a wave of condemnation and international attention after the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists opened fire on tourists in a scenic meadow in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the deadliest civilian strike in the region in almost 20 years.

The situation remains tense as both countries dig in on diplomatic and strategic fronts, with global observers watching closely for any signs of de-escalation or further confrontation.