US couple moves back to India after 17 years: “Healthcare shouldn’t feel like a luxury”

Highlights:

A US-based couple returned to India after 17 years.

The mother had only six weeks of maternity leave after giving birth to twins.

Rising healthcare costs and delays in medical access influenced their decision.

They found faster doctor access and stronger support systems in India.

Their Instagram video describing the move has gone viral with thousands of reactions.

A US-based couple’s video explaining why they chose to move back to India after living in America for 17 years has drawn wide attention on Instagram. In the video, the woman discusses the series of experiences that pushed them to reassess long-term life in the United States, especially after becoming parents and managing the demands of raising twins. Her account highlights how maternity leave limits, the structure of US healthcare, and the lack of support as new parents shaped their decision to return to India.

She explains that the turning point came after she delivered twins. Despite the physical and emotional demands of childbirth and caring for two newborns, she received only six weeks of maternity leave. In that period, she says she had to recover, learn daily newborn care, and adapt to a new routine without extended support. “I was expected to go back to normal life while still healing, still learning, and still exhausted,” she says in the video.

Rising Healthcare Costs and Delays in Medical Access

The video details the financial strain that healthcare placed on the family while living in the US. The couple had to meet a $14,000 yearly deductible before their insurance began covering services. Premiums increased every year, and the lowest insurance quote they received for just the two adults was $1600 per month, with a $15000 deductible. She notes that this figure did not include coverage for their twins. These expenses, combined with other out-of-pocket costs, made day-to-day medical planning difficult.

She explains that even routine healthcare concerns turned into multi-step processes. Minor issues required calls, approvals, co-pays, and long waits. Appointments for their children often took weeks to arrange. By the time they reached the clinic, visits were brief and rushed, making it difficult to address all concerns in one session.

“Even for small things with the kids, it was a whole process. Appointments would be weeks out, rushed visits, high co-pays and constant anxiety,” she explains. For the couple, the combination of long waiting times, short consultations, and high healthcare costs made regular medical care stressful.

Why They Decided to Move and What They Found in India

The couple eventually decided that returning to India offered a more practical environment for raising young children. She clarifies that their decision was not based on expecting perfect conditions but on seeking accessible and reasonably priced healthcare. “Moving to India wasn’t about perfection, but here, healthcare doesn’t feel like a luxury,” she says.

After relocating, they found quicker access to medical care and shorter waiting times. Appointments were easier to schedule, and the overall healthcare experience felt more manageable. Beyond medical access, they also found a stronger support network, which helped ease the pressures of early parenthood.

She adds that the shift brought more stability and emotional balance. “India isn’t perfect, but it gave us something we didn’t even realise we were missing, balance and peace of mind,” she says. For them, the combination of accessible healthcare, closer family networks, and everyday support made daily life less burdensome.

Public Response to Their Viral Video

The Instagram post has gathered nearly 18,000 likes, with viewers sharing their own experiences and observations. Many noted similar concerns about US healthcare, especially the cost of insurance, deductibles, and delays in appointment scheduling. Several commenters mentioned returning to India for family support, while others observed that both countries offer advantages and challenges, but India can be more manageable for families with young children.

The discussion around the video reflects a broader conversation about healthcare access, affordability, and the pressures faced by new parents in different countries. The couple’s story resonated widely because it mirrors concerns shared by many families navigating rising medical costs and limited parental leave options in the US.