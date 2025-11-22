Shubhanshu Shukla says India will launch citizens to space on fully indigenous rocket

Highlights:

Shubhanshu Shukla says Indian citizens will soon travel to space on an indigenous rocket and homegrown crew capsule

Astronaut spent 18 days on the ISS during Axiom Mission 4

Over 300 Indian space startups can support future missions

Shubhanshu Shukla describes physical challenges of space travel and re-entry

Calls on youth to help India reach developed-nation status by 2047

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who served as mission pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), stated that Indian citizens will soon travel to space aboard a fully indigenous rocket and domestically developed crew capsule. Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Shubhanshu Shukla explained that the mission will be designed, built, and launched entirely within India. According to him, the upcoming human spaceflight effort marks a significant step in the country’s expanding role in global space activity.

Shubhanshu Shukla recently completed an 18-day stay on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the private astronaut mission that returned to Earth on July 15, 2025. During the mission, he conducted seven microgravity experiments and represented India in a program that highlighted the country’s growing involvement in commercial spaceflight. His announcement at the summit reflects the broader ambition of India’s space program to establish domestic capability in human-rated launch vehicles and space capsules.

Nationwide Collaboration Essential, Says Shubhanshu Shukla

Addressing students, innovators, researchers, and industry executives, Shubhanshu Shukla emphasized that India’s future in human spaceflight depends on cooperation across multiple sectors. He noted that India’s space ecosystem now includes more than 300 active startups working on launch services, propulsion systems, satellite technologies, materials, robotics, and data solutions.

According to Shubhanshu Shukla, these companies will play a crucial role in enabling India to design and deploy its own human space mission. He stressed that students, young scientists, space entrepreneurs, and policymakers must coordinate closely to ensure India meets its goals in the coming years. He added that such an indigenous mission would demonstrate national capability while creating opportunities for new research and innovation.

Shubhanshu Shukla Outlines Physical and Mental Challenges of Spaceflight

During his address, Shubhanshu Shukla described the physical strain that astronauts face during launch, microgravity, and re-entry. He spoke about withstanding Eight G’s of force during launch, adjusting to life in microgravity, and coping with disorientation and muscle loss. He also mentioned that the return to Earth requires astronauts to relearn simple movements.

Shubhanshu Shukla explained that astronauts undergo months of preparation to handle these conditions. The experience, he said, demonstrates the importance of strong training programs and medical support systems for future Indian astronauts preparing for domestic missions.

Shubhanshu Shukla Shares His View of India From Space

Reflecting on his time aboard the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla said India appeared strikingly bright when seen from orbit. He singled out Bengaluru, describing it as “one of the most brightly lit and breathtaking scenes” visible from space. Sharing his thoughts on the country’s future, he told the audience:

“India looks bright from space, but our future is even brighter. The sky has never been the limit—not for me, not for you, and not for Bharat.”

The astronaut used the moment to encourage students and young professionals to contribute to India’s growth in advanced technologies, scientific research, and space exploration.

Light Moment Featuring Shubhanshu Shukla at the Summit

The session concluded with a light remark from Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who joked that Shubhanshu Shukla had a harder time traveling from Marathahalli to the summit venue than returning from space to Earth. He added that improving Bengaluru’s infrastructure remains a priority for the state government.

Shubhanshu Shukla and India’s Path Toward a Fully Indigenous Human Space Mission

With his announcement, Shubhanshu Shukla reinforced the message that India is moving closer to its first entirely homegrown human spaceflight. His statements highlighted the importance of domestic innovation, industry collaboration, and youth participation. The planned indigenous mission would align with India’s long-term objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047, supported by advancements in science, aerospace, and technology.