Indian Air Force officer killed at Dubai airshow in Tejas crash

Highlights:

A pre-crash video shows Wing Commander Namansh Syal smiling with senior Indian dignitaries.

He posed with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, India’s UAE envoy, and other officials.

His Tejas LCA Mk-1 crash happened during a low-altitude aerobatic maneuver.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the crash cause.

His death has led to widespread grief in his native Himachal Pradesh village.

A video circulating on social media has drawn widespread attention after the crash of an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow. The footage shows Wing Commander Namansh Syal smiling and posing with senior Indian officials just hours before the crash that killed him during the final-day demonstration.

The video was recorded shortly before Syal boarded the Tejas LCA Mk-1 for the flying display at Al Maktoum International Airport. He is seen standing with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, India’s Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal, and Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs. The images show a calm and confident officer unaware of the events that would later unfold.

Pre-display video shows moments before the crash

The crash took place on Friday (21) when Syal, 37, began a low-altitude aerobatic demonstration in the Tejas LCA Mk-1. According to the Indian Air Force, the aircraft lost control during a “negative G-turn” and went down seconds later. The crash created a fireball followed by heavy smoke, drawing immediate emergency response at the airshow venue.

The IAF confirmed that Syal suffered fatal injuries due to the crash. Flying operations were halted, and the area was secured. The Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash, with initial expert observations mentioning possibilities such as pilot disorientation or a blackout caused by high G-forces. Officials stressed that the formal findings will come only after a detailed technical review.

IAF orders inquiry into the crash

Investigators will examine flight data, onboard systems, communication logs, and technical records to understand how the crash occurred. Aviation specialists have also noted that mechanical issues, fly-by-wire concerns, or control surface malfunctions will need thorough assessment.

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd) said the incident has “shaken up the whole system,” adding that there must be careful review of “whether mechanical failure, fly-by-wire issues, or control surface problems might have contributed.”

Family and village mourn after the crash

Wing Commander Syal belonged to Patialkad village in Nagrota Bagwan tehsil of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife, who is also an IAF officer, their daughter, and his parents. News of the crash has left the village in deep shock, with relatives and residents remembering him as humble, dedicated, and courageous.

Local community members gathered at the family home after the crash, expressing their grief and recalling his years of service. Many said he had become a point of pride for the region, and his death has caused immense sorrow.

Tributes highlight risks faced by display pilots after the crash

The crash has also drawn attention to the risks taken by military pilots during aerobatic displays at international airshows. These performances involve demanding flight maneuvers that push aircraft and pilots to extreme limits, including rapid altitude changes and intense G-forces.

The viral video showing Syal’s final moments — calm, smiling, and professional — is being widely shared across social media. The footage recorded hours before the crash has become a reminder of the high-pressure environment in which display pilots operate.

As tributes continue, the Indian Air Force is expected to release preliminary findings as the inquiry moves forward. Until then, the crash remains under detailed examination as investigators work to understand the exact sequence of events that led to the loss of an experienced pilot.