Twitter on Tuesday released plans for its new policy for on its account verification process, in the promised revamp on the concerns over the blue check-mark badges it uses to authenticate the identity of prominent accounts.

The microblogging platform said in a blog post that it plans to relaunch the verification program, including a new public application process, in early 2021. It said a public feedback period for the new policy would open on Tuesday and run until Dec. 8.

Twitter had paused the programme in 2017, after getting feedback that it felt arbitrary and confusing to many people.

“A year later, we deprioritised this work further to focus on protecting the integrity of the public conversation around critical moments like the 2020 US election,” Twitter said in the blog post.

The company laid out more detailed criteria for the “core types” of notable, active accounts it will verify, such as government officials, companies, nonprofits, news organizations, entertainers, sports teams, athletes and activists.

Twitter said it also may verify accounts that meet other standards such as being one of the top-followed accounts in the user’s country and having “off-Twitter notability,” which could be assessed through Google search trends, Wikipedia references or coverage in news outlets.

The social media giant can also deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules, it said.

Twitter said this year, it has verified medical experts tweeting about #COVID19 and added account labels to identify candidates running for office.

“But the blue verified badge isn’t the only way we are planning to distinguish accounts on Twitter. Heading into 2021, we’re committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves, such as new account types and labels,” it said.