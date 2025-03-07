Trump warns NATO allies: ‘No payment, no protection’

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again raised doubts about America’s commitment to NATO, stating that member nations failing to meet their defense spending obligations may not receive U.S. military support.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized that the United States, which plays a pivotal role in NATO’s defense, should not bear the burden alone. “If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend them,” he declared, reinforcing his long-standing criticism that some NATO countries rely too heavily on the U.S. military.

His comments come after an NBC News report suggested that Trump is considering a policy where U.S. military aid would be tied to a country’s defense budget contributions. Trump has previously advocated for NATO allies to increase their annual defense spending from the current 2 per cent of GDP target to 5 per cent. Reports indicate that only 23 out of 32 NATO members met last year’s 2 per cent benchmark.

Trump’s stance threatens to undermine NATO’s core principle—Article 5—which guarantees that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. According to reports, under Trump’s proposal, countries failing to meet spending targets might not receive military support if attacked.

Trump also questioned whether European allies, including France, would come to America’s defense in times of crisis. “If the United States was in trouble and we called them… Do you think they’re gonna come and protect us? Hmm. They’re supposed to. I’m not so sure,” he remarked.

French President Emmanuel Macron swiftly pushed back against Trump’s claims, reaffirming France’s loyalty to NATO and its commitment to the U.S. “We have always been there for each other,” Macron stated during an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, where members pledged to strengthen European defense efforts. He emphasized that France has consistently shown “respect and friendship” to the U.S. and expects the same in return.

Trump’s remarks reignite tensions within NATO, raising concerns about the alliance’s future as he continues to push for increased financial commitments from member nations.