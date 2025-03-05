Trump’s first Congress address: Gender, free speech, and economic plans

US President Donald Trump delivered his first address to the US Congress since returning to office, declaring that his administration had accomplished more in just 43 days than most governments do in years. He emphasized his commitment to restoring free speech, protecting gender definitions, and addressing economic issues such as soaring egg prices.

Trump outlined a series of executive actions he had taken since assuming office, including banning transgender athletes from women’s sports, reinforcing binary gender recognition, and rolling back environmental policies introduced by the previous administration. He also criticized Joe Biden, blaming him for economic challenges, particularly the rising cost of essential commodities.

Key Highlights from Trump’s Address

Trump’s speech touched on several critical issues, reaffirming his stance on immigration, economic policies, and social governance. Here are some of his most notable quotes:

“The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again.”

“Over the past 6 weeks, I have signed nearly 100 Executive Orders and taken more than 400 Executive Actions – a record to restore common sense, safety, optimism, and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it.”

“I deployed the US military and border patrol to repel the border invasion of our country, and the illegal crossings last month were by far the lowest recorded – ever.”

“I terminated the green news scam, the Paris climate accord, the corrupt WHO, and withdrew from the UNHRC. I also ended the last administration’s EV mandate.”

“In comparison, under Joe Biden – the worst President in American history – there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month.”

“We have ended weaponized government where, as an example, a sitting President is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me. How did that work out? Not too good… We have brought back free speech in America… Two days ago, I signed an order making English the official language of the US.”

“Our country will be woke no longer. We believe that whether you are a doctor, accountant, lawyer, or an air traffic controller – you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender.”

“Egg prices are out-of-control, and I promise to make America affordable again. Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and offer relief for working families.”

“We have removed the poison of critical race theory from our public schools. I signed an order making it the official policy of the US government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

“Later this week, I will also take historic action to dramatically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths here in the USA.”

“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again.”

“Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada—have you heard of them?—and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It’s very unfair.”

Trump’s address has received mixed reactions from politicians and the public. His supporters praised his strong stance on free speech, economic policies, and immigration enforcement.

However, critics have raised concerns about his rollback of environmental and diversity initiatives. The debate over his policies is expected to continue as his administration moves forward with its agenda.