Indian student Praveen Kumar shot dead in US, second such incident in months

The Consulate General of India in Chicago has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Praveen Kumar Gampa, an Indian student pursuing postgraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the United States.

A 27-year-old Indian student, Gampa Praveen Kumar, was shot dead in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a suspected robbery at the local store where he worked part-time. A native of Keshampet mandal, Telangana, Kumar was pursuing an MS in Data Science at the University of Wisconsin.

He had moved to the US in August 2023 after completing his BTech in Hyderabad and recently visited India in December 2024. His father, Raghavulu, revealed that Kumar was set to complete his course in four months and secure a full-time job. He missed a WhatsApp call from a US number at 2:50 AM Wednesday.

In an official statement shared on social media platform X, the Consulate said, “We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a Post-graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen’s family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends of the departed.”

The Consulate has confirmed that it is assisting Gampa’s family and working closely with the university to provide necessary support. However, the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed. Gampa hailed from Telangana, India, and was in the US for higher education.

Praveen Kumar’s passing marks the second distressing case involving an Indian student in the US in just a few months. In November 2024, another student from Telangana, Nukarapu Sai Teja, was tragically murdered in Chicago. Teja, an MBA student at Concordia University, was shot and killed outside a store during a robbery. According to his uncle, Talluri Srujan, two armed suspects entered the store, robbed the cashier, and shot Teja as he stepped outside.

The repeated incidents have raised concerns within the Indian student community in the US, prompting calls for increased safety measures and assistance from Indian authorities. Many students and parents in India have expressed fears over the security of Indian students pursuing education abroad.

Following the tragic death of Praveen Kumar, Telangana leader K Kavitha called the incident “very unfortunate” and urged both the Telangana and Central governments to take swift action. She also emphasized the need to provide support for Indian students abroad.

“Well, it’s very unfortunate. I heard about that news, and I truly demand that the Telangana government, and I request the Central government, to quickly process and get the body home because parents here must be suffering. My prayers are with the family. My prayers are with the students who are there. They must be frightened and afraid. Please stay brave. The Indian embassy and the Indian government, I’m sure, will come to your rescue,” she stated.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has assured that all necessary support is being provided to the families of both Praveen Kumar and Nukarapu Sai Teja. They are coordinating with local authorities and universities to facilitate the return of mortal remains and ensure that families receive the necessary assistance.

These incidents highlight the challenges faced by Indian students abroad, emphasizing the need for increased safety awareness and vigilance. The Indian community and student organizations are also rallying together to provide support and guidance to those studying overseas.