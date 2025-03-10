Indian Americans favor Biden’s India policy over Trump’s, survey reveals

A recent survey conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has revealed that a significant number of Indian Americans favor President Joe Biden’s approach to India-US relations over former President Donald Trump’s.

The survey, titled Foreign Policy Attitudes of Indian Americans: 2024 Survey Results, highlights that Indian Americans largely believe the Biden administration managed bilateral ties more effectively than the Trump administration.

Furthermore, many respondents expressed optimism about the potential impact of Vice President Kamala Harris in strengthening the relationship between the two nations, should she ascend to the presidency.

The study comes at a crucial juncture, following two major elections in 2024 — one in India and the other in the United States. In June 2024, India re-elected prime minister Narendra Modi for a third term, albeit without a clear parliamentary majority.

However, the subsequent victories in state elections allowed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reclaim its momentum. In November 2024, the United States witnessed a surprising turn of events when Republican candidate Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, denying the Democrats a continued term in office.

Given the deepening economic and strategic partnerships between India and the US, the survey aimed to capture the perspectives of the Indian American community on key foreign policy issues.

The findings were based on a nationally representative online survey of 1,206 Indian American adults, conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in collaboration with the research and analytics firm YouGov between September 18 and October 15, 2024. The survey carries a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

One of the key findings of the survey was that a large segment of Indian Americans held a favorable opinion about President Biden’s management of India-US relations. Nearly half of the respondents expressed their approval of the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

The survey highlights that Biden’s approach toward fostering trade partnerships, educational collaborations, and technological cooperation with India was well-received by the Indian American community.

In contrast, the respondents showed a mixed sentiment regarding the potential impact of a second Trump administration on India-US relations. Many noted that Trump’s previous term was marked by strained trade relations, rigid immigration policies, and limited progress in strategic partnerships with India.

According to the survey, Indian Americans were apprehensive about whether Trump’s return to office would reinvigorate old challenges in the bilateral relationship.

Another critical finding of the survey was the optimism expressed by Indian Americans regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s potential presidency. Given her Indian heritage, many respondents believed that Harris would have played a significant role in further solidifying India-US relations had she succeeded Biden in office.

The survey found that a substantial percentage of Indian Americans viewed Harris’s cultural ties to India as a strong advantage in fostering bilateral cooperation.

This finding was especially significant in light of the growing importance of the US-India strategic partnership, which includes collaboration in defense, trade, and climate change initiatives.

Respondents believed that Harris would have continued to advance Biden’s legacy of strengthening diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries.

The survey also revealed lingering apprehensions among Indian Americans about Trump’s approach to India-US relations. Many respondents pointed to Trump’s controversial immigration policies, trade disputes, and inconsistent diplomatic engagements with India as key areas of concern.

According to the survey, around four in ten Indian Americans believed that the US-India relationship could have been negatively impacted under a second Trump administration.

Furthermore, the survey highlighted the divide in perceptions about India’s internal trajectory. While a majority of Indian Americans approved of Prime Minister Modi’s performance, they were simultaneously concerned about rising Hindu majoritarianism in the country.

This indicates a nuanced perspective among the Indian diaspora, who continue to navigate their identity in both countries while remaining invested in the democratic and pluralistic values of India.

The survey also touched upon recent diplomatic tensions between India and the US, particularly the controversy surrounding the alleged “murder-for-hire” plot involving an Indian government official targeting a pro-Khalistan separatist on US soil.

Interestingly, only half of the respondents were aware of this incident, but a majority believed that such actions were unjustified, regardless of which country was involved. This reflects the growing political awareness among Indian Americans about sensitive foreign policy issues that could impact bilateral ties.

Additionally, the survey shed light on the diverse opinions of Indian Americans regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Democrats within the Indian American community were more likely to express empathy for Palestinians, while Republicans showed stronger support for Israel. This partisan divide highlights how broader foreign policy issues influence the Indian diaspora’s