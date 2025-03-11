Ukraine posts subtle hint with ‘handshake emoji’ regarding the progress with US relations

High-level diplomatic talks between the United States and Ukraine are underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, amid heightened tensions following a large-scale drone attack on Moscow. The meeting, aimed at strengthening US-Ukraine relations and assessing Kyiv’s next steps in the conflict with Russia, has garnered global attention.

Zelensky’s top aide, Andriy Yermak, provided a subtle hint about the progress of the talks by posting a handshake emoji on X, accompanied by photos of US and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah. While the post did not reveal any specifics, it sparked speculation about a potential positive outcome.

Yuriy Sak, a political adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries, described the extended talks as a “sign of hope,” expressing optimism that the meeting would demonstrate Ukraine’s seriousness in ending the war and solidify its relationship with the US.

“The Kyiv delegation went to Saudi in the hopes that this will bring us closer to ending the war and demonstrate to our American partners we are serious,” said Sak.

The talks in Jeddah began around 12:15 local time and continued for over three hours before a brief break. Notable officials present included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Marco Rubio expressed optimism about the discussions, stating, “It’ll be good,” while heading into the meeting room.

Tom Bateman, reporting from the venue, shared insights about the US approach, stating that the Americans aim to re-establish military support and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine if the meeting yields positive results.

“He hinted quite heavily on the plane last night as we were coming into Jeddah that if the US feels the meeting today goes well, it may be prepared to reinstate military support and intelligence sharing with Ukraine,” Bateman reported.

The US delegates are also attempting to understand Ukraine’s red lines and possibly present those in future negotiations with Moscow.

The US has maintained a strong stance against Russian aggression, especially after the recent drone attacks on Moscow, which killed at least three people. Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko emphasized that these strikes highlight Ukraine’s growing military capability.

Speaking to the BBC, Goncharenko said, “This is a message that we have, at least, cards,” in response to former US President Donald Trump’s earlier comments about Russia holding leverage.

While the US has previously scaled back military aid to Ukraine, the Jeddah talks appear to be a pivotal moment in reassessing the level of support the US is willing to provide moving forward.

Apart from its continued support for Ukraine, the United States has been actively working with its key global partners, including Saudi Arabia, to establish a pathway for peace.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Adviser Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban are hosting the talks, further amplifying Saudi Arabia’s growing role in facilitating dialogue between conflicting nations.

In addition to Ukraine, the US is closely monitoring the Middle East crisis, engaging with Israel and Palestine to find a ceasefire. The Biden administration also aims to improve relations with China, given the increasing economic and military tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

As the high-level discussions continue in Jeddah, the Moscow region witnessed severe drone strikes allegedly launched by Ukraine. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, 91 drones were intercepted, but significant damage was still reported across Moscow, Bryansk, and Kursk.

BBC Verify confirmed footage showing explosions in southern Moscow and heavy damage to high-rise residential buildings in Vidnoye and Zyablikovo. Additionally, a massive fire erupted in Domodedovo, causing substantial infrastructural damage.

The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for targeting Moscow’s oil refinery and production facilities, which could significantly impact Russia’s fuel supply chain.

In response, the Russian Governor of Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, confirmed the deaths of three individuals and substantial damage across several sites.

As the Jeddah talks progress, the US is assessing how it can fortify Ukraine’s defenses while balancing diplomatic relations with Russia. Marco Rubio’s positive outlook and the ongoing engagement in Jeddah highlight the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“We’re getting there,” said US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz when asked about the progress of the meeting.

Moving forward, the US may announce renewed military assistance and intelligence-sharing agreements if Ukraine’s strategic approach aligns with American objectives. Additionally, the US is expected to use the outcomes of these talks to inform its approach in future discussions with Moscow.

The outcome of these high-level meetings may significantly impact the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and shape future US foreign policy in the region.