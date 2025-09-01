Trump battles court over tariffs, says U.S. would collapse without them

Highlights:

A federal appeals court ruled Trump’s tariffs unlawful, saying he exceeded presidential authority.

Trump warned the U.S. would be “completely destroyed” without tariff revenue.

Tariffs remain in effect until October 2025 as Trump prepares a Supreme Court appeal.

Former President Donald Trump has criticized a federal appeals court decision that struck down several tariffs imposed during his administration. In a 7–4 ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined that Trump exceeded presidential authority when he used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify the tariffs.

The court ruled that IEEPA does not give presidents the power to impose sweeping tariffs. Instead, the Constitution assigns that responsibility to Congress. By using emergency powers in this way, the judges found, Trump had gone beyond the limits of executive authority.

Despite this ruling, the tariffs will remain in effect until October 2025. The delay allows time for Trump’s legal team to appeal the decision to the US Supreme Court.

Trump’s Defense of Tariffs

In response, Trump argued that tariffs are essential for America’s survival. Posting on Truth Social, he criticized the court and defended the revenue generated by the trade measures. He stated:

“Without Tariffs, and all of the TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS we have already taken in, our Country would be completely destroyed, and our military power would be instantly obliterated.”

Trump also insisted that all tariffs remain active, writing:

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.”

He described most of the judges as a “Radical Left group,” but singled out one Democratic judge appointed by former President Barack Obama for siding with him. Trump praised that decision as an act of courage and patriotism.

Trump’s View on Tariffs and National Power

Trump has long linked tariffs to both economic and military strength. He argues that tariffs protect US industries, reduce trade imbalances, and provide vital revenue for the federal government. In his view, this revenue directly supports America’s ability to maintain military dominance.

By framing tariffs as essential to national security, Trump continues to make the case that his trade policies are not only about economics but also about America’s global standing.

Court’s Position on Trump’s Powers

The appeals court took a different view, emphasizing the limits of executive authority. The judges ruled that Trump’s reliance on emergency powers under IEEPA was not legally justified. They stressed that Congress alone has the power to impose tariffs and taxes, and allowing the president to act unilaterally would disrupt the balance of powers set out in the Constitution.

This ruling reinforces previous concerns raised by legal experts about the scope of presidential authority. If upheld, it would serve as a significant check on Trump’s ability to expand executive powers in the area of trade.

Tariffs, Trump, and Economic Debate

Trump has repeatedly said that tariffs have brought in trillions of dollars and helped strengthen the US economy. He argues that these measures shield American companies from unfair foreign competition and support national security.

Critics counter that the tariffs have raised consumer prices, strained international trade relationships, and hurt American businesses dependent on imports. Economists and trade experts also warn that Trump’s broad use of tariffs risks destabilizing global markets.

The debate reflects larger divisions over Trump’s economic approach. While his supporters see tariffs as a tool for asserting American interests, opponents view them as costly and disruptive.

Trump’s Next Move: Supreme Court Appeal

Trump’s administration plans to take the case to the Supreme Court. The appeal will test whether the president has the authority to use emergency powers as broadly as Trump has argued.

If the Supreme Court rules against Trump, the government could be forced to refund large amounts of tariff revenue. The administration may also need to renegotiate key trade agreements, reshaping US economic policy.

The outcome of the appeal will have long-term implications for both Trump and the presidency. It will determine how far future presidents can go in using emergency economic powers and could influence the structure of US trade policy for years to come.

Broader Significance of Trump’s Tariff Fight

Trump’s warnings highlight the high stakes involved. He has consistently claimed that ending tariffs would damage the economy and undermine military strength. At the same time, the courts and critics argue that unchecked executive authority in economic policy threatens constitutional balance.

The Supreme Court decision will not only affect Trump’s legacy but will also define the boundaries of presidential power. As the legal battle continues, the debate over tariffs remains central to Trump’s broader political message: that he alone can defend America’s economic and national security interests.