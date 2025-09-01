Navarro accuses India of Profiteering from Russian oil trade

Highlights:

Navarro defended Trump-era tariffs on Indian exports.

Peter Navarro, senior trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, has sharply criticized India’s role in the global oil market, accusing the country’s economic elites of profiting from discounted Russian crude. Navarro claimed that Indian refiners are acting as intermediaries for Moscow, enabling Russia to sustain its war effort in Ukraine. His remarks come at a time when India is strengthening its diplomatic engagements with both Russia and China, creating friction in its relations with Washington.

Navarro’s Accusations Against India

In an interview with Fox News, Navarro described India as a “laundromat for the Kremlin.” He alleged that Indian refiners purchase Russian oil at heavily discounted prices, refine it, and then export it to Europe and other markets at higher rates. According to Navarro, this practice strengthens Moscow’s financial position while placing a disproportionate burden on US taxpayers who are supporting aid to Ukraine.

Navarro went further, criticizing India’s upper class, specifically saying that “Brahmins” were profiteering “at the expense of the Indian people.” He argued that while a small segment benefits from the oil trade, ordinary Indians face economic pressure from rising prices and strained resources.

Navarro on the Link Between Oil and the Ukraine War

Navarro connected India’s oil transactions with the continuation of the war in Ukraine. He claimed that by purchasing Russian oil and reselling it abroad, India is effectively funding Russia’s military campaign. He emphasized that this trade prolongs the conflict and undermines global security efforts.

According to Navarro, “the process directly fuels Russia’s war machine in Ukraine.” He framed the issue not just as an economic transaction but as a geopolitical challenge, with India’s actions complicating the United States’ support for Ukraine.

Navarro Defends Trump’s Tariff Policies

Navarro also used the opportunity to defend the Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on Indian imports. He said the tariffs were necessary countermeasures in response to India’s growing ties with Russia and China. Navarro argued that punitive tariffs were justified as a way to push back against what he described as India’s misuse of global trade to benefit a few while aligning with US adversaries.

In his view, tariffs were not simply about economic disagreements but about broader strategic choices. Navarro maintained that India’s deepening relationships with Moscow and Beijing could not be ignored, and trade measures were one of the few tools available to counterbalance them.

Navarro’s Criticism of Modi’s Foreign Policy

Navarro’s remarks coincided with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit, his first official trip to China in seven years. The meeting reflected India’s attempts to rebuild ties after years of tension over border disputes.

Navarro questioned Modi’s strategy, particularly India’s simultaneous engagement with both Russia and China. He expressed concern that India, despite being the world’s largest democracy, was strengthening relationships with leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Navarro suggested that these moves were inconsistent with India’s democratic identity and harmful to broader global security objectives.

Navarro’s Remarks and US-India Trade Tensions

Navarro’s statements reflect a continuation of trade disputes between Washington and New Delhi. Under Trump, the US imposed tariffs on a range of Indian exports, citing unfair practices and concerns over India’s energy ties with Russia. These measures strained the bilateral relationship, creating economic challenges for Indian exporters and fueling protectionist sentiment in the US.

By linking India’s oil purchases to US trade policy, Navarro reinforced Washington’s criticism of New Delhi’s independent approach to foreign relations. His comments underscored the belief within Trump’s circle that India’s trade practices and geopolitical alignments are at odds with US interests.

Broader Implications of Navarro’s Criticism

Navarro’s remarks highlight the broader challenge facing India as it seeks to balance its partnerships with both Western allies and long-standing partners such as Russia. India has consistently defended its energy ties with Moscow, citing the need for affordable oil and strategic autonomy. At the same time, it has deepened defense and technology cooperation with the United States.

The tension between these priorities creates an ongoing debate in Washington. Navarro’s comments illustrate the frustration among US policymakers who view India’s non-aligned stance as a barrier to stronger cooperation. His criticism also reflects the rising pressure on global powers to define clear alignments as the war in Ukraine continues and geopolitical divisions deepen.