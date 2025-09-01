Modi-Putin meeting at SCO Summit reaffirms India-Russia strategic partnership

Highlights:

Modi-Putin met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Modi said India and Russia advanced ties even in the “toughest of circumstances.”

Putin called the relationship “very good” and addressed Modi as his “dear friend.”

Modi invited Putin to visit India later this year, saying "140 crore Indians await him."

Talks took place amid U.S. tariffs on Indian imports over Russian oil purchases.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. The bilateral meeting underlined the continuity of India-Russia cooperation despite U.S. trade tariffs and ongoing global challenges. Both leaders emphasized the value of their partnership for regional stability and international peace.

Modi-Putin Talks Stress Resilience of Partnership

During their meeting, Modi told Putin that India and Russia had strengthened their relationship even in the “toughest of circumstances.” He underscored that the partnership was vital not only for the two countries but also for the wider goal of global peace and security.

Putin echoed this view, describing the ties as “very good” and “dynamically developing.” Referring to Modi as his “dear friend,” Putin highlighted that December 21 will mark 15 years since India and Russia established their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The exchange signaled a shared intent to continue close engagement in the years ahead.

Modi-Putin Engagement Against Backdrop of U.S. Tariffs

The Modi-Putin meeting took place as India faced tariffs imposed by the United States. Washington cited New Delhi’s purchase of discounted Russian oil as a key reason for the trade measures. Despite these economic pressures, the discussions between Modi and Putin reflected stability in bilateral relations.

Both leaders reaffirmed their interest in expanding cooperation in energy, defense, and technology. These sectors have traditionally formed the backbone of India-Russia ties and continue to hold strategic value in the current geopolitical climate.

Modi-Putin Dialogue and the Ukraine Conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict featured in the Modi-Putin talks. Modi expressed his hope that Moscow and Kyiv would move toward peace and a resolution of the war. India has consistently taken a balanced approach, maintaining relations with both Russia and Ukraine while encouraging dialogue and de-escalation.

The position taken during the Modi-Putin meeting illustrates New Delhi’s effort to engage global powers while avoiding alignment with one side in the conflict. This approach is consistent with India’s broader policy of strategic autonomy.

Modi Invites Putin to India

A notable aspect of the Modi-Putin meeting was the invitation extended by Modi for Putin to visit India later this year. Modi remarked that “140 crore Indians await him,” signaling the significance New Delhi attaches to the Russian leader’s presence. The visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic engagement further and expand cooperation in multiple areas.

U.S.-India Statements Parallel Modi-Putin Dialogue

While Modi and Putin met in Tianjin, the United States highlighted its own partnership with India. The U.S. Embassy in India, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, posted on X that India-U.S. ties were a “defining relationship.” This statement served as a reminder of India’s balancing act—sustaining its traditional ties with Russia while deepening relations with the U.S.

The timing of these parallel statements underscored how India navigates its relations with major global powers. The Modi-Putin meeting took place alongside India’s continuing engagement with Washington, reflecting New Delhi’s careful calibration of its foreign policy.

Strategic Implications of the Modi-Putin Meeting

The Modi-Putin discussions at the SCO Summit reaffirmed the central role of India-Russia ties in New Delhi’s foreign policy. Despite the challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and shifting global dynamics, India continues to value its long-standing partnership with Russia. At the same time, it seeks to maintain constructive relations with China and strengthen cooperation with the United States.

The Modi-Putin meeting highlighted India’s strategy of building multifaceted partnerships to navigate an increasingly complex international environment. By balancing its eastern and western engagements, India aims to preserve its autonomy in decision-making while supporting global stability.