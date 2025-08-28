Trump administration moves to end 47-year-old visa rule for students and journalists

Highlights:

F and J visas capped at four years for students and exchange visitors.

I visas for journalists limited to 240 days, with Chinese nationals restricted to 90 days.

Duration of status system from 1978 to be scrapped and replaced with fixed-term visas.

DHS cites security and oversight as the reason for the changes. - Advertisement -

Public comment period open for 30 days before potential finalization.

The Trump administration has revived a 2020-era proposal to impose fixed durations on visas for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and foreign journalists. The move marks a significant shift from the long-standing “duration of status” system, raising concerns over academic freedom, press restrictions, and the United States’ position as a global hub for higher education.

Trump Proposes Fixed-Term Visas for Students and Exchange Visitors

The proposed rules would limit the length of stay for certain visa categories. Under the plan:

F visas for international students and J visas for exchange visitors would be capped at a maximum of four years, even if academic or program schedules are longer.

I visas for foreign journalists would be restricted to 240 days, with the possibility of a single 240-day extension based on the assignment.

Journalists from China would face an even shorter stay of 90 days.

Currently, holders of these visas may remain in the United States for the duration of their studies or assignments without routine reevaluation. The Trump administration argues that the proposed caps would enhance oversight and ensure that visa holders maintain lawful status.

Trump Administration Cites Security and Oversight Concerns

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) defended the proposal, stating, “Previous administrations allowed foreign nationals to stay indefinitely by repeatedly renewing status without thorough vetting, leading to security risks, significant taxpayer costs, and disadvantages to U.S. citizens.”

The Trump administration maintains that the fixed-term system would reduce visa abuse and strengthen government oversight. Visa holders would need to apply for extensions through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), allowing more detailed review and monitoring. DHS also said the policy would improve the effectiveness of tracking programs such as the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) and the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Trump Visa Changes Could Affect U.S. Higher Education and Economy

The United States hosted approximately 1.6 million international students on F visas in 2024, along with about 355,000 exchange visitors and 13,000 foreign journalists.

Education experts and business groups have raised concerns that limiting visa durations could deter prospective international students and professionals. U.S. universities rely heavily on tuition from international students and the enrichment of global talent. Critics argue that the Trump administration’s proposal could harm the higher education sector and reduce the country’s global competitiveness.

Historical Context of Trump Visa Policy

This proposal mirrors a 2020 rule introduced during Trump’s first term, which was later withdrawn by the Biden administration after strong opposition from educational institutions and advocacy groups. The current proposal has entered a 30-day public comment period, during which universities, organizations, and stakeholders can submit feedback before the rule is potentially finalized.

Broader Trump Immigration Agenda

The visa duration proposal is part of a wider immigration strategy pursued by the Trump administration. Other measures under consideration include increased scrutiny of visa applicants, revocation of visas or green cards for ideological reasons, and reinstatement of in-person residency verification visits to confirm applicants’ claims about citizenship, residence, and moral character.

If finalized, these rules would represent one of the most significant immigration policy changes of Trump’s second term. The policy would impose stricter visa controls across multiple categories, directly affecting students, scholars, journalists, and educational institutions in the United States and abroad.

Implications for International Relations

Experts warn that these proposed changes could affect the United States’ reputation globally. Limiting visa durations for students and journalists may discourage international talent from pursuing education or assignments in the U.S., potentially weakening the country’s position in global academic and professional networks.

The Trump administration argues that the changes are necessary to maintain national security, reduce abuse of the immigration system, and ensure that foreign nationals in the United States are properly monitored. Stakeholders now await the conclusion of the public comment period to see whether these rules will move forward.