India condemns Pakistan Army Chief’s nuclear warnings during US visit

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir reportedly issued nuclear warnings in the US, saying Pakistan would “take half the world down with us” if it goes down.

Munir described Kashmir as the “jugular vein” of Pakistan and promised a “befitting reply” to any Indian aggression.

India condemned the remarks as irresponsible “nuclear sabre-rattling” and rejected nuclear blackmail.

Congress criticized the US for hosting Munir despite his provocative statements.

Munir met senior US military officials during his visit and engaged with the Pakistani diaspora.

Tensions between India and Pakistan remain high after recent clashes and a deadly attack in Kashmir.

India has strongly condemned the nuclear warnings reportedly made by Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during his official visit to the United States. The comments have sparked renewed tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and drawn criticism from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and opposition parties.

Pakistan’s Nuclear Warnings in the United States

According to multiple media reports, Munir delivered a speech on August 10 at a black-tie dinner in Tampa, Florida, hosted by a Pakistani-origin businessman and attended by over 100 people. During this event, he reportedly issued explicit nuclear warnings, stating: “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we will take half the world down with us.” These nuclear warnings highlight Pakistan’s willingness to escalate conflict to a nuclear level if it perceives existential threats.

Reuters, however, could not independently verify the presence of this exact phrase, and excerpts of Munir’s speech released by Pakistani security officials did not contain this “nuclear nation” line. Nonetheless, the reports have triggered a sharp response from India.

Context of Munir’s Remarks on Kashmir and Regional Security

Alongside nuclear warnings, Munir addressed the Pakistani diaspora, emphasizing Kashmir’s importance to Pakistan’s strategic interests. He described Kashmir as the “jugular vein” of Pakistan, framing it as “not an internal matter of India but an incomplete international agenda.” He warned that Pakistan would never forget the Kashmir issue and promised a “befitting reply” to any Indian aggression.

Munir also warned that escalating tensions risked pushing the region to the edge of war. He stated, “The (Indian) aggression has brought the region to the brink of a dangerously escalating war, where a bilateral conflict due to any miscalculation will be a grave mistake.” Munir claimed Pakistan responded “resolutely and forcefully” during recent clashes and threatened to target Indian infrastructure if New Delhi restricted water flow to Pakistan.

These remarks, including the nuclear warnings, underline the fragile security environment between India and Pakistan, especially after the recent clashes in Kashmir following an attack that killed 26 civilians in May.

Diplomatic and Military Engagements During Munir’s US Visit

During his official visit, Munir attended the retirement ceremony of outgoing US Central Command chief General Michael E. Kurilla and held meetings with senior US military officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine. He also engaged with the Pakistani community in the US, urging them to support investment initiatives in Pakistan.

Despite the diplomatic nature of these engagements, Munir’s nuclear warnings and statements on Kashmir have overshadowed the visit, leading to criticism from Indian officials.

India’s Official Response to the Nuclear Warnings

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the reported nuclear warnings, describing them as “nuclear sabre-rattling” and characteristic of Pakistan’s “stock-in-trade.” The MEA stated, “The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks.”

The ministry also expressed regret that such remarks were reportedly made while Munir was in a “friendly third country,” implicitly referring to the US. It reaffirmed India’s position that it would not succumb to nuclear blackmail under any circumstances.

Opposition Reaction and Criticism of US Engagement

The Indian opposition Congress party echoed the criticism of Munir’s nuclear warnings. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh labelled the statements “dangerous, provocative, and totally unacceptable.” He further criticized the US for extending special treatment to Munir, highlighting his earlier visit to the White House for a luncheon hosted by then-President Donald Trump in June.

Ramesh said, “It is bizarre that the US establishment is giving such a man such special treatment,” questioning the appropriateness of the US hosting a figure associated with nuclear threats.

Background: India-Pakistan Relations and Nuclear Tensions

India and Pakistan have a long history of conflict and hostility, having fought multiple wars since their independence. Both nations possess nuclear weapons, making any escalation particularly dangerous.

The recent exchange of fire in Kashmir and the May 2025 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, have further strained ties. Munir’s nuclear warnings in this context raise concerns about stability in the region and the risks of miscalculation leading to nuclear conflict.