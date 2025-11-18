Trump’s tariff rollback brings new openings for Indian farmers

Highlights:

The Trump administration removes tariffs on over 200 food products, providing long-delayed market relief for Indian Farmers and exporters.

Earlier tariff hikes had raised duties on some Indian agricultural shipments to nearly 50 percent.

FIEO estimates potential export gains of $2.5–3 billion from the tariff exemptions.

Experts say the benefits may be limited due to India's smaller presence in key US import categories.

High logistics costs, strong competition and strict US standards remain major obstacles for exporters.

A policy shift out of Washington has created a sense of cautious optimism across India’s agriculture sector. With President Donald Trump rolling back tariffs on more than 200 food items, Indian Farmers and exporters see an opportunity to regain ground lost during months of elevated import duties that had weakened their competitiveness in the US market.

For many Farmers, the announcement felt like a significant change after a period of uncertainty. The rollback affects a wide range of agricultural goods, including tea, coffee, spices, cashew, fruits and vegetables. These products were among the hardest hit when the Trump administration raised tariffs sharply, with some duties reaching nearly 50 percent. India was treated more stringently than several competitors. While suppliers in markets such as Europe or Vietnam faced duties of 15 to 20 percent, Indian exporters were subject to higher tariffs, compounded further by a 25 percent levy linked to India’s imports of Russian oil. Exporters across farming regions reported shrinking orders and limited pricing flexibility as a result.

Relief for Farmers After Steep Cost Pressures

Indian Farmers who supply export-linked commodities were among the most affected during the tariff hikes. With the rollback, many expect some easing of the pressure. Ajay Sahai of FIEO said that “between $2.5 billion and $3 billion of exports will benefit from the tariff exemptions,” offering a measurable indication of what the change could mean for the sector. He also noted, “This order opens space for premium, specialty and value-added products,” a message that resonates with exporters looking to reposition Indian agricultural goods in higher-value segments.

Indian officials see the decision as a positive development for broader US–India trade discussions. The earlier tariff increases had contributed to a decline in India’s exports to the US, with shipments falling nearly 12 percent in September. The new move, they argue, may help stabilize bilateral trade flows and reestablish confidence among US buyers of Indian farm goods.

A senior farm export official told Reuters, “The move benefits Indian farmers and exporters of tea, coffee, cashew and fruits and vegetables,” reflecting a sentiment shared across farming clusters in regions like Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat. The comment also underscores the dependence of many Indian Farmers on export-linked value chains where even minor policy shifts can influence demand.

Competition and Compliance Pressures

Despite the potential gains, experts say Indian Farmers should maintain realistic expectations. Ajay Srivastava of GTRI warned that India’s market share in many major US food import categories remains small. According to him, “The tariff shift would marginally strengthen India’s position in spices and niche horticulture and help revive some lost US demand after the tariff hikes.” This suggests that while the outlook may improve, India is not positioned to make immediate large-scale gains in the US market.

Exporters, many of whom work closely with farming communities, also remain cautious. Global freight rates continue to strain margins, and competition from Vietnam and Indonesia remains strong in categories such as coffee, cashew and processed foods. An exporter quoted by Reuters said, “Tariff relief is important, but market recovery also depends on logistics and our ability to match prices.” Logistics delays and compliance demands from US regulators, including strict phytosanitary and food-safety rules, remain major hurdles.

A Period of Measured Optimism for Indian Farmers

For now, the mood among Indian Farmers and exporters is one of relief mixed with realism. The tariff rollback provides space for recovery, but the sector still has to navigate global competition, high transport costs and standards-driven market barriers.

Even so, after months of declining orders and shrinking margins, many in India’s agriculture sector see this development as an important step toward rebuilding momentum. For thousands of Indian Farmers, the new policy direction offers a welcome, if measured, sense of hope.