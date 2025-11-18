Trump calls on republicans to release Epstein Files after new emails surface

Highlights:

Trump now supports releasing all government-held Epstein files after previously opposing the move.

Newly released emails referencing Trump triggered fresh political attention.

House leaders say there may be enough Republican votes to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act this week.

The released emails mention Trump but do not include any allegations of wrongdoing.

President Donald Trump has publicly called on House Republicans to vote for the release of all government-held files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, marking a clear reversal from his earlier position. The shift came after Democrats published a set of emails that referenced Trump, prompting renewed scrutiny and increasing pressure on lawmakers ahead of a potential House vote.

In a post shared late Sunday (16), Trump said Republicans should support full disclosure, writing that the party should vote to release the documents because “we have nothing to hide.” His remarks represent a change from the previous week, when he questioned the timing and purpose of the Democratic disclosures.

The renewed push comes as bipartisan interest grows around the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would require the Justice Department to disclose all unclassified records related to Epstein. Several Republicans indicated they are prepared to break with earlier opposition, raising the possibility that the bill could pass the House this week. The Senate outcome remains uncertain.

Trump Says Democrats Are Using Epstein Documents for Political Leverage

Democrats have released a series of documents tied to Epstein, including email exchanges that mention Trump, though none contain allegations of misconduct. Trump has consistently denied any link to Epstein’s criminal activities and said the recent attention serves a political agenda. He posted on Truth Social, calling the Democratic strategy a “hoax” designed to shift focus away from Republican priorities.

In the same post, Trump wrote that the Justice Department has already released “tens of thousands of pages,” adding: “I DON’T CARE!” He urged Republicans to “get BACK ON POINT,” framing the emerging debate as a distraction from legislative work.

House Speaker Mike Johnson echoed Trump’s position, telling Fox News that Democrats were using the new documents for political gain. “Trump has clean hands,” Johnson said. “He’s not worried about it.”

Trump References Highlighted in Newly Released Emails

The latest political debate was triggered by three email exchanges involving Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that Democrats made public. One message from 2011, written by Epstein to Maxwell, states: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him.”

The White House confirmed that the mentioned victim was Virginia Giuffre. The emails contain no claims of wrongdoing by Trump, and his team has dismissed the documents as selective and incomplete.

Following the Democratic release, House Republicans responded by publishing 20,000 additional files. They said the move was meant to counter what they described as Democratic efforts to “cherry-pick” information to create a misleading narrative.

Trump’s Reversal Comes as Congress Weighs the Epstein Files Transparency Act

The Epstein Files Transparency Act remains the central legislative vehicle for disclosure. The bill would mandate the Justice Department to release every unclassified record linked to Epstein, a requirement supported by Democrats and a sizable bloc of Republicans. Rep. Thomas Massie said as many as 100 Republicans may vote in favor.

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019; the death was ruled a suicide. He had been awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges and had previously been convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. His death and the unanswered questions surrounding his network continue to fuel demand for more transparency.

Should the bill pass both chambers, Trump would still need to sign it before any further documents can be released. His latest public comments suggest he is now prepared to support full transparency, though his earlier statements had raised concerns among some Republican lawmakers.

The upcoming House vote stands as a major test of how far Congress is willing to go in releasing materials that have spurred political debate for years. With Trump now urging Republicans to vote yes, the political landscape around the Epstein files has shifted, potentially increasing the likelihood of broad disclosure.