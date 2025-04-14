14.4 C
Headline news

Trump calls Russia’s Sumy strike that killed 34 a ‘horrible mistake’ amid peace push

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian emergency workers search through the rubble at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on April 14, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian missile strike on April 13, 2025 on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 34 people, authorities said as European and US leaders condemned one of the deadliest attacks in months. Two ballistic missiles hit the centre of the northeastern city, close to the Russian border, Ukrainian authorities said. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has condemned a deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy that left at least 34 people dead, calling it a “horrible thing” and a “mistake.” Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return to Washington, Trump expressed shock over the incident. “I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing. The whole war is a horrible thing,” he said.

When asked to clarify his remarks about the strike being a “mistake,” Trump simply responded, “You’re gonna ask them,” without specifying who was responsible for the alleged error.

Earlier on Sunday, the White House National Security Council (NSC) referred to the Russian strike as a grim reminder of why Trump’s efforts to end the war are vital. While neither Trump nor the White House explicitly named Russia as the attacker, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio directly blamed Moscow and offered condolences to victims of the “horrifying Russian missile attack on Sumy.”

The attack came just two days after US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to advance Trump’s peace initiative.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Trump to visit Ukraine to witness the destruction firsthand. In an interview aired on CBS, he said, “Please, before any decisions or negotiations, come and see the civilians, hospitals, churches, and children destroyed or dead.”

The tragedy underscores the ongoing urgency for a resolution to the devastating conflict.

