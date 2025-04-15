What Tahawwur Rana really knew: 4 shocking revelations from the 26/11 interrogation

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues its high-stakes interrogation of Tahawwur Rana in Delhi, new details are coming to light that shed a chilling perspective on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The extradited Pakistani-origin Canadian national—accused of being a key co-conspirator in the 2008 attacks that killed over 170 people—is now at the center of a deepening investigation that aims to uncover the full extent of international involvement in the deadly plot.

Tahawwur Rana, who was extradited from the United States after a prolonged legal process, is currently under 18-day NIA custody. He has already faced extensive grilling by Indian investigators who are connecting the dots between his ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the ISI, and his long-time associate David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American who scouted targets in Mumbai before the attacks.

Here are four shocking revelations that emerged from his ongoing interrogation:

1. The Sea Delayed the Massacre

Rana was informed by Headley before the attack that the initial plan had to be postponed due to high tides in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai. The rough waters were considered too risky for the LeT operatives to infiltrate the Indian coast by boat. This confirms just how meticulously planned the operation was—down to waiting for the sea to calm before unleashing the carnage.

2. Rana Had Deep Access to 26/11 Intelligence

Contrary to his earlier claims of ignorance, Rana had access to insider-level details about the terror plans—on par with the key masterminds like Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, and Abdul Rehman Makki. American investigators uncovered that Headley consistently shared key developments of the plot with Rana, who acted as a facilitator by providing cover and logistical support under the guise of his immigration business.

3. Targeting the Taj Was Known Months Before

In a telling meeting in Chicago in May 2008, Headley shared that the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was the primary target—information he had received from LeT as early as March that year. The meeting occurred during a six-week US visit by Headley, and his conversation with Rana re-confirmed that the plot was delayed due to sea conditions. This piece of intel directly connects Rana to pre-attack knowledge of one of the main sites of devastation.

4. He Lied to US Investigators—And Got Caught

Despite claiming he had no knowledge of the 26/11 attacks, Rana’s statements were thoroughly contradicted by US intelligence findings. These findings were later shared with Indian authorities and formed a critical piece of evidence during his extradition and ongoing interrogation. His role, investigators argue, was far more active than previously believed.

Further intensifying the gravity of the case, a Delhi court led by Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh pointed out in a 12-page order that the conspiracy was never limited to Mumbai.

Evidence indicates that multiple Indian cities, including the national capital New Delhi, were considered potential targets for future attacks modeled on the 26/11 playbook.

As the interrogation unfolds, Rana’s role is becoming more sinister than initially imagined. His access to operational details, communication with terror plotters, and pattern of misleading investigators could make him a key that unlocks the full scale of global networks behind the Mumbai attacks.

The Tahawwur Rana interrogation is not just a legal procedure—it’s a window into the disturbing web of international terror coordination that sought to destabilize India on one of its darkest days.