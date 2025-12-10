Trump repeats claim he stopped India-Pakistan conflict at Pennsylvania rally

Highlights:

Trump again claims he halted fighting between India and Pakistan in May.

India maintains no external mediation was involved.

Trump says he “ended eight wars” within 10 months.

Four days of cross-border strikes followed India’s Operation Sindoor. - Advertisement -

Trump expands list of conflicts he says he helped resolve and comments on new regional tensions.

Immigration policy remarks include plans to restrict arrivals from designated high-risk countries.

At a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump again asserted that he personally intervened to stop fighting between India and Pakistan, repeating a claim he has made nearly 70 times. Trump told supporters the two nuclear-armed neighbors “were going at it” until he stepped in, despite India’s longstanding position that no third-party role occurred.

Speaking at the campaign event, Trump said, “In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo (and) Serbia, Pakistan, and India, they were going at it. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia.… Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes triggered four days of cross-border drone and missile exchanges until May 10, when India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop hostilities. India has repeatedly denied that Trump or any outside party played a part in the de-escalation.

Trump Uses India-Pakistan Example to Highlight Foreign Policy Claims

During the Pennsylvania rally, Trump listed a series of global disputes he says he resolved or intervened in. He also referred to rising tensions between Cambodia and Thailand.

“Cambodia and Thailand have started fighting again and ‘tomorrow’, he will make a phone call to those countries,” Trump said. “Who else could say I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia. They are going at it. But I’ll do it. So we’re making peace through strength. That’s what we’re doing.”

The comment reflects Trump’s continued effort to present foreign conflict prevention as a central theme of his campaign messaging, with India and Pakistan referenced most frequently.

Trump expands remarks to migration policy

Trump also focused heavily on immigration, repeating his position that the United States is experiencing what he called “reverse migration.” He said, “for the first time in 50 years, ‘we now have reverse migration, which means more jobs, better wages, and higher income for American citizens, not for illegal aliens.’”

He reiterated a permanent pause on what he described as “Third World migration”, naming Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia and others, while contrasting them with European countries. He added: “…Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few. Let’s have a few from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people. Do you mind? But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.

“The only thing they’re good at is going after ships.”

Last month, Trump said he would “permanently pause” migration from “all Third World Countries” and deport foreign nationals who pose what he described as security risks. The administration had increased immigration scrutiny following the killing of a National Guard member by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

Trump-backed travel restrictions remain in place

US Citizenship and Immigration Services recently issued new guidance allowing the government to consider “negative, country-specific factors” while vetting applicants from 19 countries identified as high-risk. These include Afghanistan, Burma, Burundi, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, and Yemen.

These countries also appear in the Trump proclamation issued in June titled ‘Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats’. The measure restricts or limits entry for both immigrants and nonimmigrants from these nations.

Trump’s India-Pakistan narrative remains disputed

Despite Trump’s repeated assertions that he personally stopped India and Pakistan from escalating further in May, the Indian government continues to maintain that the ceasefire understanding on May 10 involved no outside involvement. New Delhi has repeatedly stated it does not accept any external mediation on bilateral disputes.

Trump’s comments remain a recurring feature of his campaign speeches, forming part of a broader effort to frame his foreign policy approach as decisive, unilateral, and grounded in direct intervention.