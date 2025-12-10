Trump warns India against ‘dumping rice’ in US, signals new tariffs

Highlights:

Trump threatens possible new tariffs on Indian rice and Canadian fertilizer.

Announces $12 billion in federal assistance for US farmers.

Claims low-priced foreign imports are harming American agriculture.

Says tariffs could fix pricing disputes "in two minutes."

India-US agricultural trade continues to expand but remains contentious.

President Donald Trump said he may impose new tariffs on agricultural imports, specifically rice from India and fertilizer from Canada, arguing that ongoing trade discussions with both countries have made little progress. Trump made the comments at the White House while introducing a multi-billion-dollar support package for American farmers. He criticized what he described as unfair pricing practices by India and other Asian suppliers, saying large volumes of low-priced rice were affecting US growers.

Trump said the new federal assistance is intended to stabilize farm incomes during a period of uneven commodity prices. He confirmed that the government will provide “$12 billion in economic assistance to American farmers,” funded through tariff revenue.

“We’re really taking in trillions of dollars, if you think about it,” Trump said. He added that other countries “took advantage of us like nobody’s ever seen.”

Trump claims Indian rice imports are damaging US growers

During the discussion, Trump focused on India after a Louisiana farmer told him that imported rice was undercutting southern producers. When the farmer said Indian companies own “the two largest brands” in US retail rice, Trump responded, “All right, and we’ll take care of it. That’s great. It’s so easy… Tariffs, again, solve the problem in two minutes.”

He later added, “They shouldn’t be dumping… I mean, I heard that, I heard that from others. You can’t do that.”

The exchange highlighted concerns from US rice growers who say overseas pricing strategies distort the domestic market. India is among the largest global rice exporters, and its market presence in the US has grown steadily over the past decade. While India’s shipments mainly involve basmati rice, producers in southern states have argued that lower international prices influence overall pricing and crop profitability.

Trump signals tariffs on Canadian fertilizer

Trump also suggested possible tariffs on fertilizer imported from Canada. He argued that the US could increase production domestically if import prices continue to affect local suppliers. According to Trump, much of the fertilizer used by American farmers is sourced from Canada, and new measures may be required to rebalance the market.

He said the US would impose “very severe tariffs” if necessary because “we can do it here.” The comment signaled that Trump may extend tariff actions beyond Asian markets to include North American suppliers.

Trump pushes tariff-driven strategy as trade tensions persist

The statements reflect Trump’s broader approach to trade, where tariffs are positioned as a central tool to resolve disputes. In earlier years, Trump used tariffs on steel, aluminum, and a wide range of Chinese imports, arguing they protected national interests and raised federal revenue. His remarks on India and Canada indicate that agricultural products could be the next area of escalation.

Trump’s comments also come at a time when farm incomes remain sensitive to global commodity prices. The administration’s relief program is designed to offset part of the financial pressure, especially in regions where crop margins have narrowed. Trump emphasized that tariff revenue collected from foreign countries would help finance the assistance program.

India-US agricultural trade keeps expanding

Agricultural trade between India and the US has grown over the last ten years. India exports basmati rice, spices, and seafood to the American market. In return, India imports US almonds, cotton, and pulses. However, both countries have faced disagreements over subsidies, import duties, and World Trade Organization cases. Rice and sugar have been areas of repeated disputes, with each country raising concerns about market access and domestic support programs.

Although trade volumes have increased, negotiations remain challenging. Trump’s comments add to existing tensions, particularly as India has previously resisted tariff pressure linked to agricultural access.