Trump’s Pakistan outreach prompts India to rethink China ties

US President Donald Trump’s lunch meeting with Pakistan’s powerful military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has sparked a private diplomatic protest from India, signaling serious concerns about the future of India-US relations.

Indian officials conveyed to Washington that inviting Pakistan’s military establishment amid ongoing cross-border tensions sends the wrong message and threatens the strength of bilateral ties that have flourished over the past two decades.

New Delhi holds Pakistan’s military responsible for fostering and supporting militant groups that carry out attacks in India, particularly in the Kashmir region.

Though Pakistan denies these allegations and contends that India lacks concrete evidence, the meeting between Trump and Munir drew sharp criticism from Indian officials who fear it emboldens Pakistan amid escalating regional tensions.

Shadow over trade negotiations and growing unease

The diplomatic unease has spilled over into trade discussions, with tensions affecting negotiations between the two Indo-Pacific partners.

The Trump administration, known for its unpredictable approach to tariffs and trade policy, is weighing imposing tariffs on Indian exports—a move that risks further dampening economic cooperation.

Michael Kugelman, a senior fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation in Washington, notes that the increased frequency and intensity of US engagements with Pakistan, seemingly ignoring India’s concerns—especially following the recent India-Pakistan conflict—have contributed to a bilateral malaise. He warns these dynamics are complicating trade talks and could influence economic ties negatively.

Recent India-Pakistan conflict and Trump’s role

In May 2025, India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed rivals, engaged in a brief but intense conflict marked by airstrikes, aerial dogfights, and missile attacks. The violence was triggered by a terrorist attack in Indian Kashmir that killed tourists, pushing India to respond with cross-border strikes. Following days of hostilities, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire.

Shortly thereafter, Trump hosted Asim Munir for a historic lunch at the White House—the first unaccompanied visit by a Pakistani army chief to the US presidential residence. This was seen as a diplomatic boost for Pakistan who had experienced relative neglect in previous U.S. administrations.

Indian leaders have voiced deep dissatisfaction with Munir’s leadership, pointing to his perceived religious extremism and how it shapes Pakistan’s policies. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar criticized the extremist motivations behind recent attacks, reflecting broader Indian mistrust of Islamabad’s military elite.

India’s response: Diplomatic protests and strategic recalibration

Following the Trump-Munir meeting and the remarks by Trump about having averted nuclear conflict through threats, India officially communicated its displeasure via multiple diplomatic channels. Though Modi’s government maintains firm sovereign policy, New Delhi’s protests point to growing frustration with Washington’s approach toward Pakistan.

As tensions flare, India is simultaneously reassessing its ties with China, traditionally its most significant strategic concern. Experts say New Delhi’s recent diplomatic outreach toward Beijing indicates a hedge against the uncertainty emanating from Trump’s India policy and the complexities of Sino-American relations.

Recalibrating ties with China: A strategic hedge

India’s renewed engagement with China comes amid a backdrop of cautious optimism following months of strained border relations.

Indian officials recently visited Beijing for talks aimed at border management and restoring peace after deadly clashes in 2020. Although deep mistrust remains, both sides appear to be working toward minimizing conflict.

At the same time, India is beginning to ease restrictions on Chinese investments, signalling pragmatic adjustments to economic relations despite strategic rivalry. Analysts view this thaw as part of New Delhi’s effort to broaden its diplomatic toolkit amid fluctuating U.S. engagement patterns, particularly under Trump’s unpredictable leadership.

Harsh Pant of India’s Observer Research Foundation calls this outreach “mutual,” pointing to China also seeking to de-escalate tensions. Political scientists warn that India’s balancing act reflects anxiety over both an erratic U.S. foreign policy and China’s growing influence in South Asia, including its military support to Pakistan.

The growing complexity of the regional geopolitical landscape

The geopolitical dynamics binding China, India, Pakistan, and the US have grown more intricate. While the US has long played India as a counterweight to China’s regional ambitions, Washington’s perceived closeness to Pakistan under Trump and its changing stance on China complicate New Delhi’s strategic calculus.

Observers warn that India faces a delicate moment: it must manage its rivalry with China, address persistent security challenges from Pakistan, and navigate uncertain U.S. policies. Trump’s transactional approach to foreign relations and trade risks alienating one of its most important partners in the Indo-Pacific, pushing India to diversify its diplomatic engagements.