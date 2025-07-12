What are the Least Popular Sports to Bet On?

Advertisements

Betting is one of the most popular pastimes in the sports world. Fans of sports have been wagering on the outcome of a competition since athletic competitions were first created. However, there is no denying that some sports are more popular than others.

The Most Popular Betting Sports

Certainly, you are aware of the most popular betting sports. They are the ones that we constantly discuss in popular culture. They are the ones you see when you visit the successful betting sites like Novibet. They include sports like football, soccer, basketball, golf, and cricket.

These extremely popular games attract a huge amount of fans. However, there are also a lot of sports that don’t garner a betting audience. In this article, we would like to discuss some of the least popular sports to bet on today.

Fencing

The sword is one of humanity’s most iconic weapon. Therefore, it is not surprising that swordsmanship competitions are a massive deal. You would think that, since swordsmanship, or fencing, is one of the most popular historical martial arts, that competitions would attract a bigger betting audience.

However, fencing is pretty underappreciated. The Olympic fencing event might attract a crowd of punters. But, even that does not get the audience that you might expect. Local, national, and international competitions go underreported and under reviewed by most betting sites, simply because very few people are wagering on sword fighting.

Canadian Football

Canadians might be upset to see their nation’s version of football on this list. However, sadly for them, its older, American cousin has largely overshadowed Canadian football. Some online sportsbooks available to Canadians may occasionally cover the sport. But, since owning and operating an online bookie is not legal in Canada, most offshore accounts have not shown interest in covering Canadian football.

Weight Lifting

Weight lifting is not necessarily unpopular as a sport. However, as a betting sport, you would be hard pressed to find anyone interested. Those who are interested in weight lifting tend to not care much for other sports, which leads to general disinterest in betting.

Indeed, most online sportsbooks likely don’t even cover weight lifting competitions. You might find the occasional, obscure website that does the job. However, we wouldn’t recommend spending your time betting with websites that are too obscure.

Archery

Like fencing, archery is one of humanity’s oldest forms of combat and martial arts. Today, archery remains a core part of the Summer Olympics, and is practiced by hundreds of people around the globe. There are plenty of national and international archery competitions, and not a single one attracts any bettors.

Though perhaps that is unfair to say. People do bet on archery. It’s just that not many people bet on archery. The reason is simple; archery is just not popular enough to draw many bettors. Those who are interested in long-range shooting tend to gravitate to darts, and place bets on that sport instead. Indeed, the popularity of darts has only been growing in recent years.