Trump pushes biometric entry-exit checks for foreigners and green card holders

Highlights:

Biometric checks for all non-US citizens, including Green Card holders, start December 26, 2025.

Applies to all ages at airports, seaports, and land borders.

Aims to track visa overstays and reduce identity fraud.

Data stored in secure database for entry and exit verification.

Civil rights groups warn of privacy risks and racial bias.

Full rollout expected within three to five years.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced new biometric screening regulations for all non-US citizens, including Green Card holders, starting December 26, 2025. The rule aims to curb identity fraud, track visa overstays, and strengthen national security. Officials say the biometric entry-exit system will close long-standing gaps in border management and help modernize the country’s immigration framework.

Nationwide Expansion of Biometric Data Collection

The DHS stated that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will expand biometric data collection across all airports, seaports, and land borders. Every foreign traveler, regardless of age, will now be required to provide facial recognition and biometric information. This represents a shift from earlier policies that exempted travelers under 14 and over 79 years old.

The new regulation will make biometric verification mandatory at every port of entry and exit, replacing previous partial implementations. DHS said the expansion will strengthen its ability to verify identities, detect fraudulent travel documents, and ensure a consistent system for tracking entries and exits. The department emphasized that full deployment of the biometric program will modernize how the US monitors foreign arrivals and departures.

Biometric System to Address Visa Overstays and Illegal Immigration

According to DHS, one of the key goals of the biometric entry-exit system is to tackle visa overstays, a major source of unauthorized immigration in the United States. A 2023 Congressional Research Service report found that overstays accounted for approximately 42 percent of the country’s 11 million undocumented immigrants.

Although Congress first called for an automated entry-exit system in 1996, it has never been fully implemented. DHS and CBP officials now expect that with the biometric infrastructure in place, the system could become fully operational across all major ports within three to five years. The agencies argue that the technology will improve border control efficiency and provide real-time verification of traveler identities.

How the Biometric Verification System Works

The biometric entry-exit process will involve capturing a photograph of each traveler upon arrival and departure. These images will be securely stored in a central database that links biometric identifiers to passport details, travel documents, and existing immigration records.

When a traveler enters or leaves the United States, real-time biometric scans will be matched against stored data for verification. DHS stated that this automated comparison will reduce errors, minimize the risk of identity theft, and prevent individuals from using fraudulent documents. Officials also claim that the system will allow border agents to focus on higher-risk cases rather than routine verification checks.

The Trump administration has framed the biometric initiative as part of a broader strategy to enhance national security. It aligns with other measures aimed at tightening documentation requirements, monitoring border crossings more effectively, and reducing illegal entry through technological integration.

Privacy and Civil Rights Concerns Over Biometric Surveillance

Despite assurances from DHS, civil rights organizations have raised serious concerns about privacy and potential bias in biometric surveillance. A 2024 report by the US Commission on Civil Rights highlighted that facial recognition systems show higher error rates in identifying Black individuals and other minorities.

“This technology is unreliable, disproportionately harms people of color, and serves as the foundation for a perpetual surveillance state,” said Cody Venzke, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Critics have also argued that Congress may not have envisioned such extensive use of biometric technology when earlier immigration laws were passed. They warn that large-scale data collection could lead to misuse of information and persistent surveillance of travelers, both citizens and noncitizens.

Balancing Security with Privacy in Biometric Implementation

Supporters of the biometric rule emphasize that advanced identity verification is essential for preventing identity theft, terrorism, and illegal immigration. They argue that biometric systems, when used with proper safeguards, can make border operations more efficient and secure.

Opponents counter that without strong oversight, data protection policies, and transparency, the biometric program could erode civil liberties and disproportionately affect minority communities. They call for clear accountability measures to ensure that collected data is stored securely and used strictly for border management purposes.

The Future of Biometric Border Control in the US

As the United States prepares to fully implement its biometric entry-exit program by the end of 2025, debates over privacy, ethics, and national security are likely to intensify. The DHS maintains that biometric screening will bring consistency, speed, and security to the immigration process, marking a major change in how the country manages cross-border movement.

However, experts say the success of the initiative will depend on how effectively the government balances technological progress with civil rights protections. The rollout of biometric systems across all ports of entry will be one of the most significant transformations in US border policy in decades—one that could redefine the balance between national security and personal privacy for years to come.