Rajiv Joseph leads South Asian voices in Royal Court’s 70th anniversary season

Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke to premiere in London as part of the Royal Court’s 70th anniversary season.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner and designed by Es Devlin.

Aneesha Srinivasan directs Godot’s To-Do List by young playwright Leo Simpe-Asante.

Tilda Swinton and Gary Oldman return to the Royal Court stage.

New £6,000 grants announced for emerging playwrights across the UK.

The Royal Court Theatre will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2026 with a diverse season that places South Asian voices, including playwright Rajiv Joseph, at the forefront. The season features twelve premieres, new commissions, and initiatives supporting emerging writers, reaffirming the Royal Court’s role as a leading space for contemporary British and global theatre.

Rajiv Joseph Brings Archduke to London’s Royal Court

Playwright Rajiv Joseph, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, will bring his acclaimed play Archduke to London for its European premiere as part of the Royal Court’s 70th anniversary lineup. The production will be directed by Lyndsey Turner and designed by Es Devlin, two of Britain’s most respected theatre artists.

Archduke explores the story of the young men whose actions led to the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the event that triggered World War I. Using humor and historical reflection, Rajiv Joseph reinterprets one of history’s pivotal moments through a modern lens.

Speaking about his involvement, Rajiv Joseph said it was “an honor to be part of the Royal Court’s 70th season,” adding that his collaboration with Turner and Devlin was “a dream come true.”

The play will open on June 20, 2026, at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs. Its inclusion in the anniversary season marks a major moment for Rajiv Joseph—a South Asian-American playwright headlining one of Britain’s most influential stages. Rather than being framed as a diversity showcase, Archduke reflects Joseph’s established position as a central creative voice in contemporary theatre.

Aneesha Srinivasan and Emerging Writers Join the Celebration

While Rajiv Joseph headlines the international slate, the Royal Court’s commitment to new British voices continues through the work of Resident Director Aneesha Srinivasan. She will direct Godot’s To-Do List, a short comedy by 18-year-old playwright Leo Simpe-Asante, which emerged from the Royal Court’s 2025 Young Playwrights Award.

The play will run alongside Gary Oldman’s revival of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape in May 2026, creating an intergenerational dialogue between emerging and established theatre voices.

Srinivasan said it was “a pleasure to bring Leo’s brilliant play to life,” emphasizing that the pairing of the two works connects “the Court’s storied past and its bright young future.”

Srinivasan will also co-direct The Shitheads by Jack Nicholls, a prehistoric drama examining themes of violence and survival. Her work continues the Royal Court’s mission to foster inclusive storytelling, particularly highlighting South Asian and multicultural talent alongside Rajiv Joseph.

Star Power: Tilda Swinton and Gary Oldman Return to the Royal Court

The anniversary year will also see major British actors return to the Royal Court stage. Tilda Swinton will reprise her role in Man to Man with the same creative team she worked with in 1988. Gary Oldman, meanwhile, will direct and star in Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, creating one of the season’s most anticipated performances.

New works from emerging playwrights such as Georgie Dettmer (Are You Watching?) and Joy Nesbitt (Blood of My Blood) will feature alongside Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke, adding to a season that blends established excellence with new perspectives.

Rajiv Joseph and the Royal Court’s Future Vision

Artistic Director David Byrne described the Royal Court’s 70th anniversary theme as “everybody back to ours,” calling it “a legendary, year-long party” for theatre lovers. As part of the celebration, the Royal Court is launching new initiatives to support emerging writers, including annual £6,000 grants for six playwrights and collaborations with BBC Radio 4 and Sherman Theatre.

The inclusion of Rajiv Joseph in the season reflects the theatre’s effort to expand its creative horizons and foster international collaborations while emphasizing South Asian storytelling in a British context.

Byrne’s approach to the anniversary season aligns with the Royal Court’s history of platforming bold, socially relevant, and innovative writing. The 2026 lineup underscores the institution’s evolving identity—one that recognizes both its legacy and the importance of nurturing diverse artistic voices.

Rajiv Joseph’s Role in Shaping Contemporary British Theatre

Through Archduke, Rajiv Joseph reinforces the growing influence of South Asian artists within British theatre. His inclusion in the Royal Court’s anniversary season highlights a meaningful shift: diverse stories are no longer peripheral but central to the narrative of modern British stagecraft.

As a South Asian-American playwright recognized internationally for his sharp, character-driven storytelling, Rajiv Joseph bridges cultural perspectives while deepening the global reach of British theatre. His work joins a landmark Royal Court season that seeks not only to celebrate its past but to shape the future of performance through inclusivity, originality, and collaboration.

The 70th anniversary year, led by voices like Rajiv Joseph and Aneesha Srinivasan, positions the Royal Court as a renewed space for diverse creativity, affirming its reputation as one of the most forward-looking institutions in British and global theatre.