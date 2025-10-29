Prabhas to lead Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’; Don Lee reportedly cast as villain

Highlights:

Prabhas leads the cast of Spirit, directed by Animal and Arjun Reddy filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Korean actor Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok) is reportedly joining the project as the main villain opposite Prabhas, according to Korean media reports.

The film is described as a “dark toned detective crime drama” featuring Prabhas as a police officer.

Production houses T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are backing the film.

Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi are also part of the supporting cast.

Reports suggest Don Lee’s recent trip to India may have been linked to Spirit’s production.

No official confirmation has been made by the Prabhas-led production team regarding Don Lee’s casting.

A “sound story” teaser was released on Prabhas’ birthday, offering an early glimpse into the film’s tone.

Spirit is expected to have a worldwide release in 2026.

Prabhas is set to lead Spirit, a film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. Reports from Korean entertainment outlets indicate that Korean actor Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, has been invited to join the project as the film’s antagonist. If confirmed, the casting would pair Prabhas with one of South Korea’s most prominent screen performers.

Prabhas: role and film description

Prabhas plays a police officer in Spirit. The project is described in media reports as a “dark toned detective crime drama.” Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the filmmaker behind Arjun Reddy and Animal. The film’s premise centers on crime investigation and intense confrontations, with Prabhas positioned as the central figure in the story.

Reports on Don Lee’s casting and the link to Prabhas

Korean outlets, citing posts on a Korean drama community on X called Muko, reported that Don Lee will portray a character who “stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas.” The Muko post is the earliest public claim tying Don Lee to the film, and that claim has circulated among Korean entertainment media. The report frames the casting as a direct matchup between Don Lee’s antagonist and Prabhas’ protagonist.

Prabhas’ film team and official status

The production team for Spirit has not issued an official casting announcement regarding Don Lee. T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are listed as the film’s producers. Other confirmed cast members include Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi. The producers and the film’s core team have released limited promotional material so far. On Prabhas’ birthday earlier this month, director Vanga released a short audio teaser referred to in reports as a “sound story,” which provided an early creative hint without revealing major plot or casting details.

How the reports developed and Prabhas’ role in the coverage

Interest in Don Lee’s reported involvement with Spirit increased after the actor posted photographs that appeared to be from an airport. Korean outlets later reported that Don Lee had traveled to India and linked that trip to the film’s production. Fans and observers have been analyzing the actor’s social media posts to determine whether Don Lee has begun work on the project. The activity around Don Lee’s posts has kept Prabhas and the film in public discussion as followers piece together potential shooting schedules and locations.

Prabhas and cross-border casting trends

Prabhas’ attachment to Spirit places him at the center of a film that, if Don Lee’s casting is confirmed, would be a high-profile example of cross-border casting between India and South Korea. Media coverage of the report framed the collaboration as significant because it would bring a leading South Korean film star face to face with Prabhas on screen. Industry observers view such collaborations as part of a larger pattern of increased interaction between Asian film industries, where actors, content, and streaming partnerships cross national markets more frequently.

Production timeline and release tied to Prabhas

The film is expected to release worldwide in 2026. The current schedule and shooting status have not been publicly confirmed by the producers. Given Prabhas’ position as the film’s lead, any changes to the shooting plan or casting that involve Don Lee would likely be coordinated with the Prabhas-led production schedule. For now, Prabhas remains the confirmed lead and the primary creative touchstone for promotional efforts.

What remains unconfirmed about Prabhas and Don Lee in Spirit

Key details remain unconfirmed. The production has not released an official statement verifying Don Lee’s casting or his travel purpose. The Muko post that first reported Don Lee’s role used the language “stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas,” and that phrase has been quoted repeatedly in coverage. Until the producers or the film’s representatives make a formal announcement, reports linking Don Lee to the Prabhas-led Spirit should be treated as unverified.

Prabhas at the center of expectations

Prabhas is the named lead of Spirit. Reports that Don Lee will play the antagonist have generated attention because they propose a direct confrontation between an established Indian star and a major South Korean actor. The film’s producers have not confirmed the casting. Spirit remains slated for a 2026 worldwide release, and official updates tied to Prabhas and other cast members are expected as the production moves forward.