Diljit Dosanjh faces threat from pro-khalistan group after bowing to Amitabh Bachchan on television

Diljit Dosanjh touched Amitabh Bachchan’s feet on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, sparking backlash from Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

SFJ claims the gesture insulted victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The group has threatened to disrupt Diljit Dosanjh’s Melbourne concert on November 1.

SFJ has written to the Akal Takht Jathedar demanding action.

Despite the controversy, Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour in Australia continues with record attendance.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has come under criticism from the US-based Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) following his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The controversy began after Dosanjh bowed and touched actor Amitabh Bachchan’s feet on the show, a gesture that the group claims insulted the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. SFJ has now threatened to disrupt Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Melbourne, Australia, scheduled for November 1, unless it is canceled.

The group’s reaction has placed Dosanjh at the center of a political dispute that extends beyond entertainment and into issues of faith, memory, and historical trauma. The singer, who has not yet commented publicly, continues his Australia Aura Tour, which has already seen massive attendance and record-breaking ticket sales.

SFJ Claims Diljit Dosanjh Insulted Sikh Riot Victims

The incident occurred when Diljit Dosanjh appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Upon meeting the veteran actor, Dosanjh bent down to touch Bachchan’s feet in a traditional gesture of respect. Bachchan affectionately called him “Punjab de puttar” and hugged him as the audience applauded. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Dosanjh for showing humility and respect.

However, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, condemned the gesture. In an official statement, Pannun accused Diljit Dosanjh of “betraying the Sikh community.” He said, “By touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan, the man whose words fuelled the 1984 genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every widow, orphan, and victim.”

SFJ argued that Bachchan had made remarks during the 1984 anti-Sikh violence that hurt the Sikh community, and Dosanjh’s gesture of reverence disregarded the suffering of those affected. The group also linked its objection to the Akal Takht’s 2010 decree that designates November as Sikh Genocide Month. It said Dosanjh’s Melbourne concert on November 1, which coincides with Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day, is “a mockery of remembrance.”

SFJ Warns Against Diljit Dosanjh’s Melbourne Concert

Following the controversy, Sikhs for Justice issued a formal letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar, demanding that Diljit Dosanjh be summoned to explain his actions. The group also announced plans to stage a “Panthic Shutdown Rally” at Melbourne’s AAMI Park if the concert is not canceled.

In a statement, SFJ said, “Remembrance is not for sale, and genocide cannot be normalised for applause.” The group warned Sikh organizations, artists, and community leaders not to associate with Diljit Dosanjh or his tour, claiming his act dishonored the community’s collective memory.

SFJ remains banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for what the Union Home Ministry has described as actions “prejudicial to the internal security and integrity of India.” The organization, headquartered in the United States, frequently issues threats or calls for protests against Indian public figures and events, especially those linked to Punjab or Sikh representation abroad.

Diljit Dosanjh Continues His Australia Aura Tour Despite Threats

Despite the growing controversy, Diljit Dosanjh continues to attract large crowds across Australia as part of his Aura Tour. Every venue so far has been sold out, highlighting his immense popularity among global audiences. His concert in Sydney marked a milestone, as he became the first Indian artist to completely sell out a stadium in the city, performing to nearly 30,000 fans. Ticket prices for his shows have reached up to £660 (₹68,500 approx).

The upcoming concert in Melbourne’s AAMI Park on November 1 is expected to draw another massive audience. However, it now faces potential disruption due to SFJ’s threats. Diljit Dosanjh has not made any public statements in response to the warnings, and his management has also remained silent.

Diljit Dosanjh: From Cultural Icon to Political Flashpoint

The backlash against Diljit Dosanjh underscores how cultural actions can quickly become politically charged. What was intended as a simple act of respect on national television has evolved into a larger debate over history, identity, and artistic expression.

For many fans, Diljit Dosanjh represents the global face of Punjabi music and cinema. His crossover success in both India and abroad has made him one of the most influential Punjabi entertainers of his generation. Yet, his current controversy shows the difficulty artists face when navigating deeply emotional historical issues, especially those linked to religion and politics.

As of now, Diljit Dosanjh’s tour continues as planned. Whether he addresses SFJ’s accusations or alters his schedule remains uncertain. The situation illustrates how a moment of courtesy can transform into a political controversy, reflecting the continuing sensitivity surrounding the events of 1984 and the broader discourse on Sikh identity in public life.