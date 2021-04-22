Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to hit the big screens on Eid 2020. But, due to the pandemic, the film was postponed. Later, the makers decided to release it on Eid this year, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the movie won’t be getting a theatrical release in many states.

However, yesterday, it was announced that Radhe will release on Eid this year in theatres and simultaneously on multiple platforms like ZEEPlex (OTT platform ZEE5) and DTH operators like Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV.

Today, the makers have released the trailer of the film. Salman Khan Films took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone.

They tweeted, “Your Most wanted bhai ki Most Wanted Film ka Most Wanted Trailer! Presenting #RadheTrailer Releasing this Eid! http://bit.ly/RadheTrailer_ @BeingSalmanKhan @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @ZeeStudios_ @SohailKhan @atulreellife @ReelLifeProdn @ZeeMusicCompany.”

Well, the trailer of the film is strictly average and it doesn’t offer anything new. It’s a treat for Salman Khan fans, but others might just not like it. Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist in the movie and he is damn good in the trailer.

Disha Patani looks hot, but apart from showing off her dance moves, she doesn’t have much to do in the trailer. Well, there’s Jacqueline Fernandez in the film and we get a glimpse of her. It looks like the actress will be seen in a dance number in the movie.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff. The movie is slated to release on 13th May 2021 (Eid).