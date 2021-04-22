Vetri Maaran is one of the biggest filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. He has won five National Awards till date, and today, his new directorial has been announced.

Vetri Maaran will be directing a film titled Viduthalai which will star Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles. The movie will be produced by Elred Kumar under his banner RS Infotainment.

RS Infotainment took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. They tweeted, “We are elated to present our next production Titled “Viduthalai” Directed by @VetriMaaran Starring @VijaySethuOffl as ‘Vaathiyaar’ & @sooriofficial as the story Protagonist Music by maestro #Ilaiyaraja @VelrajR @jacki_art @mani_rsinfo #Viduthalai.”

Well, the first look posters are interesting and with Maaran and Sethupathi teaming up, we surely have high expectations from the movie.

Talking about other films of Vijay Sethupathi, the actor will be seen in movies like Tughlaq Durbar, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. While all these films are Tamil movies, the actor will also be making his Hindi debut with the movie Mumbaikar, and will also be seen in other Hindi films like Gandhi Talks and the remake of Maanagaram.

There have been reports of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starring in a film which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan. However, the movie is not yet officially announced.