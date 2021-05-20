Huma Qureshi has some interesting projects lined-up and one of them is Maharani, a series that will stream on Sony Liv. A few days ago, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the series, and today, the trailer has been released.

Huma took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. She tweeted, “A political drama set in the 90’s where among the traditional satraps there was an emerging voice.. how will an illiterate woman survive this? @subkapoor @s0humshah @amit_sial @onlysushilji @karan_rebel #PramodPathak @KaniKusruti #InaamUlHaq @jollynarenkumar @dkh9.”

Huma plays the role of a woman who becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar after her husband is shot and gets bedridden. Well, the trailer is quite good and it looks like the series will showcase that how a woman tries to make a mark in politics. The actress is amazing in the trailer and we surely have high expectations from her performance.

Created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma, Maharani will start streaming on Sony Liv on 28th May 2021. It also stars Sohum Shah in a pivotal role

Talking about other projects of Huma, the actress will be seen in films like Army of the Dead, Valimai, and BellBottom. Army of Dead is slated to release on 21st May 2021. It will release in a few theatres in the United States and digitally on Netflix.