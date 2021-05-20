Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai got a multi-platform release in India. It released on Zee5’s ZeePlex on the pay per view basis. Recently, there were reports Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan might also release on the OTT platform on the pay per view basis.

However, the makers have denied the reports. A statement from the producers Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta reads, “We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of the film Maidaan. Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of Protocols laid down by the Government.”

The shooting of Maidaan is still left and recently due to the cyclone Tauktae, the set of the film in Mumbai was destroyed.

While talking to Pinkvilla about it, Boney Kapoor had stated, “We had built an entire footfall stadium to shoot 8 matches in the final schedule. While we are done with 4 matches, the shoot was halted due to lockdown and now, the cyclone has destroyed our set. It’s unfortunate, but everyone is suffering in some way or another. Thankfully, there is no injury to human life.”

Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan also stars Priyamani in the lead role. The film is slated to release on 13th October 2021.