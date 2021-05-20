In November 2020, it was announced that Omung Kumar will be directing a movie titled Janhit Mein Jaari which will star Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pavail Gulati in the lead role. Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa will be producing the film, and recently, the filmmaker revealed that Bharuccha will portray the character of a condom seller in the film.

Shaandilyaa told ETimes, “Nushrratt’s character hails from a small town. She is a well-educated and progressive woman. She’s looking for a job and finds one where she’s placed as a sales and promotions executive at a condom manufacturing company.”

“In the film, Nushrratt hops between selling condoms at medical stores and also runs promotions in different areas of the locality. The film also focuses on the repercussions she faces in her personal life due to her profession, which is rare for a woman,” he added.

Well, the concept of the film surely sounds interesting. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in a movie in which she will play a condom tester.

Talking about other projects of Nushrratt, the actress will be seen in Hurdang, Chhorii, and Ram Setu. Her last release was anthology Ajeeb Daastaans which released on Netflix. Nushrratt played a de-glam role in the film, and her performance was appreciated in it.