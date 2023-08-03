Trailer for Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ unveiled

Makers of the upcoming action film Jailer, starring legendary actor Rajinikanth, on Wednesday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, production house Sun Pictures treated fans with the trailer of the much-anticipated film

The showcase video introduced Rajinikanth’s character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, with two different avatars. Superstar plays a father of a police officer in the movie. The video also showed how a simple man fights bad guys with swords, and guns.

Jackie Shroff can be seen in a never seen before avatar. He also describes Rajinikanth’s character with an impact full dialogue. He said, “You have only seen him as a father of a Policeman but I’m familiar with his other face that you are not aware of.”

As soon as the trailer was posted, the fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Nelson cooking something very big.”

Another commented, “goosebumps.”

After the Tamil version of ‘Kaavaalaa’ track, recently makers launched the Hindi version titled ‘Tu Aa Dilbara’.

Sharing the poster featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, they wrote, “It’s time to get into the #TuAaDilbara fever! Hindi version of #Kaavaalaa is out now!”

Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The dance moves of Tamannaah and Rajinikanth and the beats of the first song from Jailer made it viral and trending.

The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.