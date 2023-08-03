18.4 C
Entertainment

Adarsh Gourav to lead Reema Kagti’s next film ‘Superman of Malegaon’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Adarsh Gourav has been roped in for filmmaker Reema Kagti’s next film, Superman of Malegaon.

The comedy-drama is based on the life of Sheikh Nasir, who featured in the 2012 documentary Supermen of Malegaon.

It is about the real-life story of the residents of Malegaon, who make spoofs of Bollywood films to huge success.

Gourav, who shot to fame with The White Tiger (2020), said he instantly gave his nod for Superman of Malegaon as he found the story intriguing.

“When Reema told me about Malegaon, I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it.

“They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100 percent business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves,” the actor said in a statement.

Gourav has wrapped up the shooting of Superman of Malegaon, which also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora among others.

In addition to this film, Gourav will next be seen in the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. The comedy crime thriller, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is based in the 90s world of crime and violence, and in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s home production Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

