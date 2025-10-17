Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas end relationship after nine months

Highlights:

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have ended their nine-month relationship.

The couple began dating in February 2025 and decided to remain friends.

Rumors of an engagement or “space wedding” were false.

They will continue to work together on the supernatural thriller Deeper. - Advertisement -

Public appearances included Vermont hand-holding, Ana’s 37th birthday in London, David Beckham’s 50th birthday, and an Oasis concert at Wembley.

Ana previously dated Ben Affleck; Tom Cruise’s last major romance was with Katie Holmes.

Both maintain professional focus despite the breakup.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have ended their relationship after nine months, sources confirm. The Hollywood stars, who began dating in February, have decided to part ways, reportedly remaining on friendly terms. According to insiders, the connection simply fizzled out, and both realized the relationship would not last long-term.

“Tom and Ana had a good time, but their time as a couple ran its course,” a source told The Sun. “They’re staying friends, no bad blood, but dating? Not happening. They realized they weren’t going to go the distance.”

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas: Engagement Rumours Denied

The split comes despite ongoing rumours about an engagement. There had even been talk of a so-called “space wedding,” which sources say was not true. While the pair shared several public appearances and personal moments, those close to them confirm that the romantic spark eventually faded.

Tom Cruise, known for his intense privacy regarding personal life, has reportedly accepted the breakup amicably. Ana de Armas, meanwhile, is said to be focused on her career and other personal projects.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Will Still Work Together

Professional commitments are continuing despite the split. Both actors are set to appear in the supernatural thriller Deeper, which is currently on hold. “She’s already cast, so they’ll be on set together,” a source confirmed. This indicates that neither the breakup nor media speculation will affect the ongoing production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Lalonde (@danlalondefilms)

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Relationship Timeline

The relationship began in Vermont, where they were photographed holding hands, sparking initial speculation. The pair quickly became public about their connection, including trips on a private jet to Madrid and celebrations for Ana’s 37th birthday in London. They attended several high-profile events together, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday and an Oasis concert at Wembley. Tom Cruise also reportedly gave Ana helicopter rides on multiple occasions, further fueling public interest in their romance.

Despite these public moments, sources say their relationship was always relatively private and low-key in terms of long-term commitment discussions.

Tom Cruise’s Past Relationships and Dating History

Tom Cruise has been married three times: to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. His last major public relationship was with Holmes. Meanwhile, Ana de Armas previously dated Ben Affleck for about ten months. Both actors have had high-profile romances, and their pairing in 2025 drew significant media attention, partly due to their on-screen collaboration.

Public Reaction and Media Coverage

The couple’s split has prompted significant coverage across entertainment news outlets, with fans and media speculating on the reasons behind the breakup. However, sources insist there is no animosity between them. The decision to remain friends reflects a mutual understanding and professional respect.

Looking Ahead for Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

While their romantic relationship has ended, both Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas continue to focus on professional projects. Cruise remains active in multiple upcoming film projects, while de Armas has several roles lined up in both Hollywood and international cinema. Their work on Deeper demonstrates a commitment to maintaining professionalism despite personal changes.

In summary, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ nine-month relationship has concluded amicably. There were no engagements or dramatic fallout, and both actors will continue to work together on shared projects. Their public appearances, from Vermont hand-holding to London birthday celebrations, mark a brief but highly visible chapter in both of their lives.