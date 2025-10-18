Ranbir Kapoor moves into new Pali Hill home with Alia Bhatt ahead of Diwali

Highlights:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have shifted to their new six-floor Pali Hill residence just in time for Diwali.

Neetu Kapoor and daughter Raha join them, making it a four-generation household.

The property is valued at £24 million (Rs 250 crore) and stands on the historic Kapoor family plot.

Features include tiered terrace gardens, modern amenities, and multiple living spaces. - Advertisement -

The old Kapoor house was demolished, but the land retains the family legacy.

Earlier this year, a video leak of the home caused privacy concerns.

The move symbolizes continuity of Kapoor family tradition, timed with Diwali for cultural significance.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue their work, with Alia winning her sixth Filmfare for Jigra.

The couple is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have officially moved into their newly constructed six-floor home in Pali Hill, Mumbai, just in time for Diwali. The move includes Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mother, and their daughter Raha, making it a four-generation household under one roof. The couple shared a note with the media requesting privacy around their new home, emphasizing the start of a “new beginning” in a place steeped in family history.

The Pali Hill property stands on the site where the old Kapoor family house once existed. The previous building was demolished, and a modern six-story mansion has been constructed in its place. Despite being a new structure, the land itself carries the legacy of the Kapoor family, making the home a symbolic continuation of the family’s heritage.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Pali Hill Home: Key Features

The new home is estimated to be worth £24 million (approximately Rs 250 crore). The six-floor building features tiered gardens on the terrace and modern amenities designed to blend luxury with traditional Mumbai bungalow elements. The residence includes multiple living spaces, family rooms, and recreational areas for all four generations of the Kapoor family.

Earlier this year, a video leak of the property surfaced on social media, showing portions of the home before it was completed. Alia Bhatt reportedly expressed frustration over the unauthorized footage. The new home has been designed with privacy in mind, reflecting the couple’s preference for a secure and family-oriented living environment.

Why Ranbir Kapoor’s Move Matters

This relocation is notable because it consolidates multiple generations of the Kapoor family in one residence. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha now live together, maintaining the family’s presence on this historic plot. Choosing Diwali for the move adds cultural significance, symbolizing a fresh start while honoring the family’s long-standing traditions in Pali Hill.

The property also represents a strategic and emotional decision for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The demolition of the old house was seen as a gamble by some, but the new residence allows the family to retain their connection to the land while enjoying modern amenities and increased living space.

Ranbir Alia are definitely moving to their new bungalow by this Diwali pic.twitter.com/ABg27gGIeh — ritika ❤️‍🔥 | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) October 17, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Professional Updates

While managing the logistics of moving into a new home, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue to focus on their careers. Alia Bhatt recently won her sixth Filmfare award for Jigra. The couple is also preparing for their next major project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which will feature Vicky Kaushal alongside them.

The move comes at a time when both actors are in high demand, balancing professional commitments with family life. Ranbir Kapoor’s relocation to the Pali Hill home reinforces his role not only as a leading actor in Bollywood but also as a central figure in maintaining the Kapoor family legacy.

Privacy and Family Focus

In their statement to the media, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt requested discretion around their home. “We appreciate your understanding and support as we settle into our new space,” the couple wrote. The note emphasizes the family’s desire for privacy and highlights their intention to enjoy the home as a personal and secure environment.

By moving into the Pali Hill residence, Ranbir Kapoor has brought together multiple generations of the Kapoor family in a single home, combining historical significance with modern luxury. The six-floor mansion serves as both a residence and a continuation of the Kapoor family’s long-standing connection to Mumbai’s iconic Pali Hill neighborhood.