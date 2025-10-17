Kajol faces backlash over comments comparing acting to 9-to-5 jobs

Highlights:

Kajol stated that actors work harder than regular 9-to-5 employees during her Amazon Prime show Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle.

She explained her view in The Hollywood Reporter India, citing early flights, shoots, events, and constant public scrutiny.

Kajol said office workers can take breaks and “chill out,” unlike actors who must stay aware of their surroundings at all times.

The comments sparked widespread backlash on social media, with users pointing out actors' financial advantages, support systems, and comfort facilities like vanity vans.

Critics emphasized that regular employees work year-round with limited vacation and no external support, making direct comparisons misleading.

Despite the criticism, Kajol has not publicly responded to the backlash.

The controversy highlights ongoing discussions about privilege, stress, and public expectations in the entertainment industry.

Kajol has drawn significant criticism after stating that actors endure more stress than office workers. The remarks, made during her appearance on Amazon Prime’s Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle, sparked widespread online debate. While Kajol defended her view that acting demands intense effort, fans and working professionals questioned the comparison, citing the privileges and financial security actors receive.

Kajol Explains Why Acting Demands More Than Desk Jobs

In a follow-up interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kajol elaborated on her claim that acting requires greater dedication than most 9-to-5 jobs. She described her routine as a combination of shoots, promotional events, and early flights. In one example, she recalled waking at 5 a.m. to catch a flight to Jaipur for a 3 p.m. event.

Kajol emphasized that the nature of acting requires constant attention and awareness. She said office workers have the flexibility to take breaks or “chill out” during work hours, while actors must remain observant of every detail, from how they sit to who might be photographing them in the background. “You have to be switched on, all the time,” Kajol told the publication.

Online Reaction to Kajol’s Comments

The internet reacted strongly to Kajol’s statements. Social media platforms, including Reddit and YouTube, quickly filled with responses disputing her comparison. One user noted, “For the kind of remuneration actors are paid, they shouldn’t have a problem working 12 hours a day for 4 days a week.” Another pointed out that film shoots typically last 3-4 months, while office jobs continue year-round.

Some responses highlighted industry perks, such as vanity vans and on-set support staff. A Reddit user wrote, “Vanity mein naps or massages bhi toh hum lete hain,” referencing the comfort facilities available to actors. Others used humor to make their point. One commenter said, “If you work poorly, you get fired. If you act poorly, you get a Filmfare award.” Another bluntly wrote, “Respectfully, Kajol, shut up.”

Despite the backlash, Kajol has not publicly addressed these criticisms.

Why Critics Say Kajol’s Comparison Falls Flat

While acting is demanding, critics argue that comparing it directly to regular employment ignores significant differences. Most office workers operate under a consistent yearly schedule, often with limited vacation, while actors’ schedules include intense but finite shooting periods. The continuous responsibilities faced by working parents and full-time employees, including year-round deadlines and minimal external support, contrast sharply with the structured resources available to actors on set.

Financial considerations further differentiate acting from typical employment. Kajol’s earnings for a single film likely surpass the annual income of most office workers, providing a level of financial security that most employees do not enjoy. Critics say that these factors make direct comparisons misleading, though Kajol maintains that the workload and public scrutiny she experiences are substantial.

Kajol’s Perspective on Public Scrutiny

Kajol has repeatedly highlighted the constant observation actors face. She explained that small actions, such as crossing her legs or walking into a room, are often scrutinized by cameras and fans. This level of attention, she argues, makes the acting profession uniquely demanding. “You have to be switched on, all the time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter India, reinforcing her stance that the pressure on actors is continuous and significant.

Kajol’s recent comments have sparked debate over the challenges of acting versus conventional employment. While many acknowledge the hard work actors put in, the online backlash emphasizes that her comparison failed to consider the financial stability, support systems, and year-round responsibilities that office workers face. The controversy continues to grow, but Kajol has not yet issued a public statement in response to the criticism.

Kajol remains at the center of this discussion, highlighting the complex perceptions around celebrity work and ordinary jobs, and prompting conversations about privilege, stress, and public expectations in the entertainment industry.