Shashi Tharoor refutes Trump’s claim on India-Pak ceasefire, emphasizes India’s focus on peace and development

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has publicly dismissed former US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he played a pivotal role in facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Tharoor made his remarks during a visit to the United States, where he is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation focused on highlighting India’s zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

President Trump had asserted that he successfully prevented a potential nuclear war between the two neighboring nuclear-armed countries during heightened tensions following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region. Trump stated in a press conference that his “deal” to halt hostilities and encourage trade between India and Pakistan was his proudest achievement, claiming both sides agreed to cease fire through his intervention.

However, Tharoor strongly countered this narrative, explaining that India did not require external persuasion to halt conflict, as it had never sought war in the first place. “We have enormous respect for the American presidency, but our understanding is different,” he said. “From the very beginning of the conflict on May 7, when Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate against the terror attack, India made it clear it was not interested in prolonging the conflict.”

The Congress leader stressed that the Indian military operation was a measured response aimed solely at terrorists, not an escalation to war. “If Pakistan had not reacted, India would not have responded,” he explained, underscoring that India’s primary objective has always been to focus on development and peace.

Tharoor also clarified that any attempts at persuasion during the ceasefire discussions would have been directed at Pakistan, not India. “We don’t need to be persuaded to stop because we don’t want war,” he stated. “If there was any persuasion from the American president or officials, it would have been aimed at the Pakistanis.”

The India-Pakistan ceasefire followed days of intense cross-border fighting triggered by the terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan retaliated with missile and drone strikes, which were largely thwarted by Indian defenses. Indian forces then struck airfields inside Pakistan, escalating tensions further until the ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10.

India has maintained that the ceasefire resulted from direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. This official communication underlined a mutual desire to end hostilities without external mediation.

Tharoor’s remarks come amid political debate in India, with his party questioning the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the narrative surrounding Trump’s involvement. The situation has brought attention to India’s firm stance against terrorism and its priority on peace and development rather than military conflict.

As tensions ease with the ceasefire in place, India continues to assert its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism while aiming to maintain stability in the region through diplomatic and strategic means.