Elon Musk slams Trump’s ‘one big beautiful bill act,’ warns of unsustainable US debt spiral

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly condemned the Trump-backed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a sweeping tax and spending package narrowly passed by the House of Representatives on May 22, 2025. Musk labeled the legislation a “disgusting abomination,” warning it would trigger an “unsustainable debt spiral” for the United States.

The bill, which passed the House by a razor-thin 215–214 margin, extends the major provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and introduces a range of new tax and spending measures. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the act is projected to add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, pushing the federal deficit to unprecedented levels.

Musk, who has previously donated over $250 million to support Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, voiced his concerns on social media and in direct communications with Republican lawmakers.

He criticized the bill’s fiscal irresponsibility, stating, “It will significantly escalate the already substantial budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and saddle American citizens with prohibitively unsustainable debt.” He further admonished supporters of the bill, saying, “Shame on those who supported this: you are aware of your misstep. You are aware.”

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is a complex package that not only extends tax cuts but also increases the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, introduces new work requirements for Medicaid, and allocates $150 billion for defense spending, among other provisions.

The bill also scales back many clean-energy tax credits and imposes stricter eligibility for social programs like SNAP and Medicaid, which could result in millions losing coverage by 20345.

Despite Musk’s high-profile criticism, Republican leaders have largely dismissed his concerns. House Speaker Mike Johnson responded, “my friend Elon is terribly wrong,” while the Trump administration remains steadfast, with White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stating, “This is one big, beautiful bill, and [the president] is sticking to it.”

The Senate now faces a contentious debate, with Republicans divided over the bill’s fiscal direction. Some, like Senator Mike Lee, are pushing for deeper spending cuts and stricter deficit controls, echoing Musk’s warnings about the dangers of unchecked federal spending. Others prioritize protecting Medicaid and investments in green energy, reflecting the party’s internal divisions.

With the Senate’s narrow 53-47 majority, Republican leaders can afford to lose no more than three votes to pass the bill, making every vote crucial. The Senate Finance Committee is also considering amendments that could further increase the bill’s cost, such as making business tax breaks permanent.

As the Senate prepares for a potential vote before July 4, the fate of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” remains uncertain. Musk’s outspoken opposition underscores the growing anxiety among fiscal conservatives about America’s rising debt and the long-term consequences of expansive tax and spending policies.