Donald Trump claims he averted nuclear disaster between India and Pakistan through trade diplomacy

In a fresh round of controversial remarks, US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that his administration was instrumental in stopping a full-scale military conflict—possibly even a nuclear disaster—between India and Pakistan earlier this month.

Speaking at a press conference in the Oval Office, flanked by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump said that trade diplomacy played a key role in de-escalating the tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“We talked trade and we said, ‘we can’t trade with people that are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons’,” Trump told reporters. “We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned into a nuclear disaster.”

Trump thanked the leadership of both countries and claimed personal credit for the ceasefire. “I want to thank the leaders of India, the leaders of Pakistan, and I want to thank my people also,” he added. “They’re great leaders. They understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped.”

This statement follows a major military escalation in South Asia, triggered by a terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over the following two weeks, both sides engaged in intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

A ceasefire agreement was finally announced on May 10, bringing relief to the region. While Trump claims his administration helped broker the peace, the Indian government has categorically stated that the understanding was reached directly between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar further clarified that no third party was involved, and any future attacks would be met with strong retaliatory action.

Trump’s latest remarks have reignited debate over America’s involvement in South Asian diplomacy. His assertion that the US has the “greatest military in the world” and could fight “better than anybody” appeared more like a veiled warning than mere commentary. “We are stopping others from fighting also,” Trump added, hinting at America’s broader geopolitical posture.

The President’s comments came just weeks after the controversial appointment of Elon Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role he is now stepping down from. The Oval Office meeting marked one of the final appearances of Musk in that capacity.

Trump has made similar claims before, crediting his leadership for past diplomatic breakthroughs. However, this time, the timing and tone of his statements have drawn both attention and skepticism, especially in India, where officials maintain that the ceasefire was the result of direct bilateral engagement, not external mediation.

As tensions remain high and Operation Sindoor technically on hold—not concluded—India’s position on cross-border terrorism remains firm. The ceasefire may have halted strikes for now, but the long-standing issues between the two neighbours are far from resolved.